Pinot Grigio delle Venezie DOC and cicchetti – the art of bringing people together

Few things are more evocative of an Italian summer than a group of friends gathered around a chilled bottle of wine for a proper aperitivo. The cradle of this timeless tradition are the osterias of Venice, called bàcari, where people have for centuries nurtured a ritual of communal pleasure, by enjoying a drink alongside a selection of cicchetti.

So what is a cicchetto? Think of a pintxo with Venetian flare or a tapa produced with fresh Italian produce and an even more Italian soul. A simple and sophisticated bite, that allows wine and conversation to take centre stage.

In Italy’s Northeastern corner wine is inseparable from daily conviviality, storytelling and community. This is a land of hardworking people with a love of food and wine, who transform hardship and effort into the joy of eating and drinking together. Through an equal commitment to tradition and innovation, the area has long produced some of the most iconic wines and foodstuffs Italy is known for the world over. Among them are gastronomic jewels such as Treviso Radicchio PGI, Bassano asparagus PDO, Asiago cheese PDO, Montasio cheese PDO, Prosciutto di San Daniele PDO, Grappa and the Extra Virgin olive oil from Lake Garda, some of which so often serve as the core ingredients of the best cicchetti.

Tied to the culture and life of the Tre Venezie, cicchetti could not be better companions to the region’s flagship grape and wine, Pinot Grigio. When the Pinot Grigio delle Venezie DOC was created in 2017, it not only gave consumers an indication of benchmark quality for all the Pinot Grigio wines produced in the Triveneto; the quality seal is also the guarantee of a wonderful experience to be had, through each bottle and glass.

In a good Italian way, no wine experience is complete without food as part of it. The approachability and diversity of Pinot Grigio styles, from the crisp examples of Trentino to the fruity juiciness of those from Vicenza, by way of the delicious structure of pink-hued Ramatos, make them uniquely versatile when it comes to food pairings.

The ultimate lesson on the art of gathering is this: your garden party or pic-nic is the canvas; a bottle of Pinot Grigio delle Venezie DOC and a spread of cicchetti are the brushes; you and your friends are the colours; each summer evening will be a singular work of art.

Enjoy summer – the Venetian way…

Enjoy the Seal of Wonderful Experiences!

