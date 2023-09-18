Pinot Grigio delle Venezie DOC and Mexican food – spicing it up

Tranquilo is the latest addition to the bustling Broadway Market, joining an impressive lineup of international venues, catering to a discerning audience of foodies. With the great responsibility of introducing Mexican food in a street renowned for its long-standing French-, Argentinian-, Italian- and Spanish-focused restaurants, Tranquilo is already making waves for its authentic cuisine and welcoming service. In the kitchen, a mexican executive chef is helped by a Peruvian head chef, adding a bit of the refined touch that has made Peru one of the world’s gastronomic hotspots.

From the coast…

That sophisticated touch can certainly be seen in Tranquilo’s highly accomplished classic ceviche; sea bass marinated in fresh lime juice, with but a hot kick of pepper and chilli flakes, allowing the texture of the fish – and the perfume of the coriander – to shine. All the aromatic vibrancy you would expect from coastal Mexican cuisine with onion, avocado, tomato and fresh pomegranate adding not only a colour feast but also an explosion of flavour and texture. A glass of Pinot Grigio delle Venezie DOC perfectly underscores the burst of crunchy fruit as well as the softness of the fish, lining the textures, while adding a fresh lift, in perfect counterpoint to the recipe’s delicate spiciness.

To the land…

The beef tacos, on the other hand, are an explosion of flavour of a whole other kind. The juicy meat – painstakingly seasoned and slow-cooked – drips its juices on the corn flour tortillas, in a luscious combination of earthy flavours. These are perfect alongside a Pinot Grigio delle Venezie DOC Ramato, its lively red fruit and subtle tannic grip, carrying the beef’s texture as it melts in the mouth and allowing the savoury, rich sauce to shine. For those who dare to try the accompanying sauces, the Ramato will also offer fresh respite from the daring heat.

As in all of the world’s leading cuisines, Mexican gastronomy has evolved as a fascinating combination of simplicity and sophistication – something that also echoes the essence of Pinot Grigio delle Venezie DOC. Intense flavours and the best seasonal protagonists emerge as the protagonists of both simple and elaborate dishes, in a beautiful dance of freshness and heat, of softness and crunchiness, of heady perfumes and earthy textures.

Ode to freshness and simplicity

And as usual, if you want to know a restaurant, try its simplest dishes first – the true test of accomplishment in the kitchen. As proven by Tranquilo’s guacamole – one of the best you’ll ever taste, which will transport you to Mexico with a single bite – served along with the addictive tortilla chips. Try it with a glass of Pinot Grigio delle Venezie DOC and you will finish both the bottle and the bowl of guacamole dangerously quickly.

Another ode to sophisticated simplicity is the restaurant’s nopales salad. The preserved cacti, juicy, soft and earthy, are served with mixed greens, a cream-based sauce and crumbled ‘queso fresco’ (cottage cheese). Chives, coriander, onion and lime add complexity and vibrancy. Pinot Grigio delle Venezie DOC Ramato is a perfect companion, bringing in extra texture and highlighting the savoury juiciness of the nopales.

It’s worth rediscovering Mexican cuisine, one dish at a time, with a glass of Pinot Grigio delle Venezie DOC as a pairing acomplice. A fun way to bring flavour to your table and spice up your life. Salud!

