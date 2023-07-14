Pinot Grigio delle Venezie DOC – For your ultimate gastropub experience

Nestled in a quiet corner off Hackney Road, The Virgin Queen is as recognisable as it is iconic. The Victorian building stands proudly in the heart of one of London’s trendiest neighbourhoods, welcoming both locals and visitors.

This local institution embodies one of the most important gastronomic phenomena of 20th century Britain: the birth of the gastropub, a place where high-end gastronomy meets the casual reunion with friends and neighbours. A seamless interpretation of that very British capacity to bring low and high culture together. There was punk, there was brit pop, there were the Young British Artists, and then there was modern British cuisine, of which the gastro-pub is the ultimate expression.

Today, venues such as The Virgin Queen serve refined versions of English classics – fish and chips, Sunday roast – alongside international-inspired bistro specialities, attracting a diverse audience, while keeping a faithful base of locals and regulars.

Although most associated with a comprehensive beer selection and the quintessentially English ales, gastro-pubs offer, almost invariably, a careful selection of wines and cocktails, catering to that very diverse, multi-generational palate. And in any gastro-pub’s wine list, Pinot Grigio delle Venezie must invariably feature.

It all starts small

Once you’ve ordered your first glass, look out for the many small plates The Virgin Queen offers. Elaborate yet unpretentious, with savoury and juicy appeal, options such as the signature (beautifully presented) chicken wings and ginger & garlic tenderstem broccoli are the perfect sharers to enjoy your first bottle of Pinot Grigio delle Venezie DOC with.

The Asian and American spices used in both plates are perfectly balanced by the wines refreshing minerality and expressive, yet subtle fruitiness.

Fish and chips – to perfection

The art of the perfect fish and chips is not an easy one to master, as any Brit will tell you. The fact that locals praise The Virgin Queen’s iteration, is testament to the skill and attention needed to deliver a proper F&C. It all starts with the freshness of the fish (cod in this case), followed by the quality of the batter and the cooking level of the hand cut, fried-to-order chips. The homemade tartar sauce and mushy peas, on the other hand, add the final layer of perfection.

The combination of textures – the flaky fish, the crispy batter, the creamy sauce – and flavours – the sourness of the tartar, the richness of peas – finds a perfect companion in a glass of Pinot Grigio delle Venezie DOC, with its trademark vibrancy and subtle acidity.

Burger Queen

Not all burgers are born equal – at The Virgin Queen they come with pedigree, made with meat from British farms. All variations – including the non-meat iterations (The Virgin Queen also makes fish and vegetarian burgers) – are served with salad, homemade chips, homemade coleslaw, pickles and cheddar. A capsule of gourmet goodness inside a fresh bun.

The combination of the juicy firm meat, with the added lusciousness of the melted cheese and the crunchiness of the pickles and homemade slaw, call for a glass of Pinot Grigio delle Venezie DOC Ramato. Its structure, with a zesty, lightly tannic, grip, serves as the carrier of the perfect burger’s richness and layered complexity. The red fruit nuances of the wine also underscore the earthiness and creaminess of the different components of the dish.

Pubs such as The Virgin Queen epitomise the essence of what Pinot Grigio delle Venezie DOC stands for: everyday hedonism, sophisticated simplicity, the pleasure of sharing a casual moment with friends. Both are symbols of a daily celebration of food and wine. Cheers!

