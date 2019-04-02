Porto Best of Wine Tourism Awards 2019

The Porto Best of Wine Tourism 2019 awards ceremony took place on March 10th at Port and Douro Wines Institute (IVDP) within the context of My Port Wine Day.

The Quintas, Cellars and other wine tourism services that operate in Porto and/or in the wine regions of Douro and Vinhos Verdes had the opportunity to participate in this competition.

In the 2019 edition, we once again had very high-quality wine tourism projects, with a winner selected for each category, based on several criteria such as the quality of services and facilities, innovation and originality of the offer, as well as its impact in the development of wine tourism and the region.

The trophies were presented to the winners by the Councilor for Economy, Tourism and Trade, Ricardo Valente, the President of IVDP, Gilberto Igrejas, and by the members of the Jury, Fontainhas Fernandes and José Silva.

To bring the session to a good end, there was also a pairing of Churchill, Cockburn and Sandeman Port Wines, with the gastronomy of the restaurant Aneto & Table.

Learn more about the winners:

Accommodation – The House Of Sandeman Hostel & Suites

Art and Culture – Cockburn’s Port Cellars

Innovative Wine Tourism Experiences – Churchill’s Visitors Centre

Sustainable Wine Tourism Practices – Quinta do Monte Travesso

Wine Tourism Restaurants – Aneto & Table

Wine Tourism Services – ecoTours Portugal

The House Of Sandeman Hostel & Suites, was also distinguished as a Global winner by the International jury, gathered during Great Wine Capitals’ Annual General Meeting, that was held last November in Adelaide|South Australia.

About the Great Wine Capitals Global Network



Founded in 1999, the Great Wine Capitals Global Network is an alliance of ten internationally renowned wine regions – Adelaide|South Australia; Bordeaux, France; Lausanne|Switzerland; Mainz|Rheinhessen, Germany; Mendoza, Argentina; Porto, Portugal; Bilbao|Rioja, Spain; San Francisco|Napa Valley, USA, Valparaiso|Casablanca Valley, Chile and Verona, Italy.

The Best Of Wine Tourism awards serve as an industry benchmark for excellence and recognize leading wineries and wine-tourism related businesses within each Great Wine Capital that have distinguished themselves in areas such as innovation, service and sustainable practices. For more information visit www.greatwinecapitals.com.