Rediscoring PGI Retsina of Attiki, a timeless Greek tradition

Wine is undoubtedly one of the products that best captures the cultural, economic and agricultural development of the Mediterranean basin, if not the world. Modernity has, however, created a wider distance between the hands that work the vines and the palates of those who drink them. The opposite is the case with PGI Retsina of Attiki, a wine that evokes the origins of winemaking and trade – a living lesson in wine history.

A unique, natural process

Crafted with passion and expertise in the sun-kissed vineyards of Attiki, this singular wine embodies the rich cultural heritage, enveloping landscape and vibrant flavours of Greece. With its unique aromatic profile and distinctive texture, PGI Retsina of Attiki offers an unforgettable drinking experience and historical journey.

PGI Retsina of Attiki wines owe their idiosyncratic characteristics to a traditional winemaking method, dating back thousands of years, that first emerged as a logistical need. As wine was traded throughout the Mediterranean, the transportation vessels, especially clay amphora, were lined with pine resin to protect contents from oxidation. This imparted delicate, particular aromas to the wine.

The technique evolved from accident to craft, creating one of Greece’s viticultural gems, now protected by the EU as a traditional appellation. Made from carefully selected Roditis and Savatiano grapes, PGI Retsina of Attiki is infused with the natural resin of the Aleppo Pine tree. Underpinning the quality and character of PGI Retsina of Attiki is the intense work done in the vineyards, tended to with great care by passionate growers with a deep connection to their land.

By using strictly top quality resin only and the best grapes, many from old vines, producers are crafting outstanding retsinas with prized food pairing potential.

A complete experience

The ancient winemaking technique gives PGI Retsina of Attiki its signature herbal notes, balsamic lift and crisp freshness – traits that make it a perfect companion to traditional Greek cuisine. A delightful mezze platter filled with feta cheese, olives, and freshly baked bread enjoyed under the Mediterranean sun has its ultimate pair in a fresh glass of PGI Retsina of Attiki, enhancing the food flavours and giving meaning to an experience – an immersion, with all five senses, in Greece’s picturesque landscapes and gastronomic heritage.

The meeting of ancestral traditions and modern craftsmanship shapes the timeless allure of PGI Retsina of Attiki. And makes it an expression of the Greek love for food, wine and sharing – one to rediscover, one sip at a time, with a glass of PGI Retsina of Attiki.

Discover more about the PGI wines of Attica



Connect on:

Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

