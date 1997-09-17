Ruggeri – A pioneer in Valdobbiadene

For five generations, the name Ruggeri has been synonymous with the finest Valdobbiadene Prosecco. The founder Eliseo Bisol and his son Luigi were among the first modern winemakers in the region, and the current winery dates from the 1950s. Today, Ruggeri stands among the top wineries of Valdobbiadene, always seeking to be mindful of the past while being visionary about the future. Now part of the Rotkäppchen-Mumm Group, Ruggeri continues to be recognised around the world for its pioneering spirit and commitment to the highest quality.

Guiding principles

Ruggeri’s winemaking experience, gained over generations in the region, has led to a deep appreciation of the terroir and its potential. Caring for the land while striving for quality has always been key to the approach of Ruggeri’s oenologists, and has helped craft wines that are true expressions of the Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG.

Drawing on intimate knowledge of the land, the winery has developed the ‘Metodo Ruggeri’: starting in the vineyard, it identifies and maintains old vines and selects only the best grapes at harvest. The wines undergo a prolonged, patient maturation in autoclaves before the best cuvées are selected for bottling.

Expressive wines

Celebrating the passage of time, Ruggeri’s Vecchie Viti is created from grapes sourced from a selection of the finest old vines. Always dry with only 8 grams of residual sugar, Vecchie Viti is austere with taut acidity, ripe stone fruit and lively texture. Next in line is the Superiore di Cartizze DOCG, sourced from the ‘grand cru’ of the region. Produced from a single sun-bathed vineyard on steep, chalky slopes, the wine has a distinct sense of place, combining the defining fragrant scents of Prosecco with searing acidity and a chalky texture.

Ruggeri’s flagship wine, Giustino B, is a celebration of the best of the region. Grapes are meticulously selected from the top sites in the hills of Valdobbiadene. A slow second fermentation and over four months on the lees lend further complexity. Off dry, notes of peaches mingled with jasmine, crunchy with a distinct note of wet stone and a long, elegant finish.

The newcomer on the scene

Ruggeri has now released a limited edition – only 8,000 bottles – of its Quartese Brut Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG, called Limitless. Reimagining premium Prosecco for a new generation of younger wine lovers, it pays tribute to the terroir of Valdobbiadene with a distinctive label design that brings together the four elements of air, water, earth and fire. In the words of Laura Mayr, general manager at Ruggeri, ‘Limitless is perfectly aligned with current market trends, which increasingly focus on “premiumisation” with regard to both product quality and aesthetic appeal.’

Quartese Limitless, Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG Brut

85% Glera and 15% local varieties. With 9g/L residual sugar, this brut style is shaped by fresh acidity, floral, citrus and stone fruit character, a mouth-filling mousse and a moreish, saline finish. Alc 11%

Seeking excellence

Despite the company’s long history, time does not stand still at Ruggeri – the company is always pushing new boundaries in its quest for excellence. At the pinnacle of Ruggeri’s range is Ladaltempo No. 1. Patience is key to this rather special wine; the sundial on the label a visual reminder of the role time has to play in the ageing process. At Ruggeri, time is thought of as the key ingredient that connects wine and quality.

Prosecco Superiore DOCG at its finest, Ladaltempo No. 1 is sourced from the best vineyards in Santo Stefano, Valdobbiadene. The wine’s first edition was the 2017 vintage, bottled in 2023. After up to 60 months maturing on the lees, allowing the wine time to develop and transform, Ladaltempo No. 1 is only released when the winemakers decide the time is right.

Ladaltempo No. 1, Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG Brut 2017

85% Glera and 15% local varieties. Aromas of almonds and hay along with white peach and apricots. Dry, with only 6 g/L residual sugar and brisk acidity, this wine is also rounded with elegant bubbles. Intense peachy flavours are backed by a chalky texture and a lingering, savoury finish. Alc 11.5%

