Rutini: The essence of the Uco Valley

In 2012, Rutini launched their Single Vineyard range, setting a trend for viticulture in Argentina. This year marks the release of the latest wines in this now iconic range and seeks to capture the unique essence of two remarkable terroirs in the Uco Valley: Paraje Altamira and Gualtallary.

Single vineyard expressions

The first wines in the Rutini Single Vineyard range – a Merlot from Gualtallary and a Cabernet Sauvignon from Paraje Altamira – laid the foundations for an in-depth analysis and exploration of the terroirs of the Uco Valley. ‘As we explored different areas of the Uco Valley, we found where the diverse terroirs most effectively express themselves through our flagship vineyards, and identified the grapes most appropriate to each,’ explains head winemaker at Rutini, Mariano Di Paola. ‘Thanks to these discoveries, we drew up a detailed map of vineyards so as to select the parcels that best reflect the identity of Rutini Wines.’

Over the years, Rutini’s winemaking team have employed the latest technology and micro-vinification techniques, and have identified the perfect parcels in Gualtallary and Paraje Altamira for high altitude Malbec and Cabernet Franc to add to its Single Vineyard range, consolidating its place among the most prestigious wineries in Argentina.

The winery’s reputation was then solidified through recognition at several Decanter World Wine Awards. Rutini Single Vineyard Cabernet Franc Gualtallary was honoured with a Platinum Medal at the DWWA in 2020 and 2021 for its 2017 and 2018 vintages, and in 2022, the 2019 Rutini Single Vineyard Malbec Altamira was awarded a Platinum medal at DWWA.

‘The magic of making wines with grapes from a single vineyard lies in the opportunity it gives you to bring out the essence of a place, revealing the true identity of each variety,’ says Di Paola. ‘Rutini Single Vineyard wines are a celebration of the purity and authenticity of a terroir that captures the energy and essence of the Uco Valley with every sip.’

A commitment to quality

Custodian of Rutini Wines’ heritage for over forty years, Di Paola is renowned for his high standards and precision: ‘Quality is non-negotiable,’ he asserts. ‘Anyone who chooses Rutini Wines knows that every bottle represents years of experience, dedication and excellence.’

The commitment to quality is shared across the team at Rutini, which now includes two key figures on Argentina’s winemaking scene, Julia Halupczok, and Gonzalo Carrasco.The talented trio continuously seeks to improve and innovate, maintaining the winery’s status among the world’s top South American wine producers. The newest releases from the Single Vineyard range further build on this reputation, offering authentic aromatic expressions of the diverse terroirs and premium sites of the Uco Valley.

