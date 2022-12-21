The Scotch Malt Whisky Society – the Spirit of the Season

Founded in 1983 by Pip Hills, The Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS) was born with a daring and unconventional spirit – all puns intended – questioning the conventions of malt appreciation at the time. When the complex pleasure of tasting a whisky straight from the cask, undiluted and unadulterated, was seen as an affront to refined palates, Hills broke the mould suggesting that in it lied the true and complete delight of a pure malt.

Four decades later, the success and liveliness of the SMWS have proven his forethought and passion right. From its humble beginnings in The Vaults in Leith, the Society now counts four Members’ Rooms (London, Glasgow and two in Edinburgh) as well as numerous international partnerships with some of the world’s leading bars. Each partner has been carefully selected to offer the Society whiskies, extending the membership experience to the four corners of the world.

A refined and fun gift

If you’re looking for the perfect, last-minute gift for a spirits aficionado – or a way of treating yourself – Society membership might just be the best option. A ticket to a journey of enjoyment and discovery that will last 12 months; a whole year packed with opportunities to taste and discover outstanding single malts, and engage with fellow members at tastings and events.

At the core of the membership experience is a sense of fun exploration and sophisticated indulgence – the SMWS community being as important as the rare spirits it offers. Members get to learn about the amazing range of single cask whiskies, hand-picked by our expert Tasting Panel, from a diverse number of distilleries in Scotland and beyond. All bottled at cask strength and released each month online and at the Society’s four exclusive Members’ Rooms and network of partner bars. Members also have access to the monthly award-winning magazine ‘Unfiltered’, packed with insightful and thought-provoking stories that showcase the best in whisky writing and access to every corner of the whisky world.

The Society also provides its members with a personal DRAM-cierge service, who is there to help members to make the most of their membership and find the perfect whisky for them.

Sense of belonging

The SMWS is the perfect community for whisky adventurers who want access to a vast variety of exclusive spirits, surrounded by a diverse and enthusiastic bunch eager to share their knowledge while having fun along the way.

The opportunity to enter this world of shared discovery and sophisticated pleasure is just one click away.

