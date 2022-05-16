Soul Wines – Legacy and Innovation, from the Douro to ProWein

The Douro region is renowned for its history and beauty; but it is also a dynamic region where legacy and innovation work in tandem.

The legendary Port wines continue to impress with its incredible density of aromas and breathtaking longevity. Unfortified wines, championed by the youngest generation of traditional Douro families, use more than 150 autochthonous grape varieties to produce great, innovative blends in a range of styles: red, rosé, white, sweet and also sparkling.

You might have attended multiple tastings and craving something truly new, exciting and innovative. We therefore invite you to join us, discover the Douro region, and taste the wines, Port and otherwise, from Soul Wines producers.

If you are currently visiting ProWein, you will have the opportunity to experience the aromas and flavours of the Douro yourself at Soul Wines stand at hall 13, stand H40. The 15 wineries affiliated to Soul Wines – Douro Portugal attending ProWein will be presenting their full range of wines, showcasing the diversity of their blends and single-varietal wines. More than 100 different wines available for distribution / import to several international markets.

To learn in more detail, speaker Axel Probst will provide you with all the necessary theoretical knowledge about the stylistic and ageing hierarchies of the Douro to taste the fifteen producers.

Two seminars will take place on Sunday May 15th:

12 p.m., Wein + Markt booth (H04/C70) – Soul Wines Douro DOC;

3 p.m., at the Meininger booth (H4/A29) – Soul Wines – port wines.

We look forward to welcoming and tasting with you!

You can meet the Soul Wine’s producers at Prowein,

May 15th to 17th – Hall 13 stand F40

For more information about the Soul Wines producers at ProWein visit:

https://www.soulwines.com.pt/en/2-uncategorised/701-prowein-producers

