Tenuta Villa Bellini – a meeting of history and viticultural excellence

With a rich history, a unique terroir and a precious stock of old vines, Tenuta Villa Bellini is a project like no other, especially in the context of Valpolicella, where in 2007 it became the first organic-certified producer. A small château-like estate, with vineyards, orchards and olive groves surrounding a breathtaking stately home whose origins date back to the 1400s, Tenuta Villa Bellini produces a limited range of organic wines marked by a trademark elegance. It offers a unique, filigreed expression of Valpolicella, that allows the vines and terroir to shine.
Reviving a precious heritage
Allowing the viticultural heritage of Tenuta Villa Bellini to come to the forefront has been the project’s goal since the beginning of its modern history, in 1989, when the estate pioneered wild-yeast fermentation in Valpolicella at a time when the practice was rather frowned upon. The team has thus been able to sublimate the intrinsic value of the alberello-trained vineyards, not least the ungrafted, pre-phylloxera plots planted by Count Bellini over a hundred years ago, to create a range that stands out for its purity and expressiveness.
The philosophy of Tenuta Villa Bellini rests upon three core values: respect for tradition, attunement to nature and viticultural excellence. Growing on natural, southeast-facing terraces, the vines, aged between 35 and 200 years, are farmed according to organic and biodynamic principles and provide the raw material for a very limited production of elegant, sophisticated and age-worthy wines. Yields are kept low for maximum concentration and aromatic depth, and only the best fruit reaches the cellar, where it is fermented with a pied de cuve produced with fruit from the estate’s oldest vines.
With its architectural jewel, incredible stock of old vines (unique in Valpolicella) and dry stone walls, Tenuta Villa Bellini tells the story of a place where beauty, heritage and craftsmanship have long evolved together. A small paradise where art and technique work alongside to express the excellence of nature.
‘CENTENARIE’ Amarone della Valpolicella Classico DOCG 2016
70% Corvina, 22% Rondinella, 6% Corvinone, 3% Molinara
An exceedingly balanced Amarone, hailing from some of Tenuta Villa Bellini’s old. The Decanter World Wine Awards judges praised its classical beauty with ‘fresh flowers, red cherries and raspberries wrapped in a cloak of creamy vanilla oak and relaxing velvety tannins.’ With a long and peppery finish and the refreshing lift of blood orange and sour cherries, this is a robust but approachable wine, with great ageing potential but already offering great drinking pleasure. A perfect companion for game, pasta with truffles or a blue cheese gratin. Or enjoy it on its own in front of the fireplace.
95 points
‘TIRELE’ Valpolicella Classico Superiore DOCG 2021
78% Corvina, 18% Rondinella, 3% Corvinone e 1% Molinara; Alc 13%
A truly pure expression of Valpolicella, with filigreed aromas of cranberry, red cherry and red plum. The palate opens with a burst of juicy, crunchy fruit, lined by a detailed tannic structure and a fine acid line. Good length and lingering notes of dried Mediterranean herbs and sour cherry.
93 points
‘SOTTOLAGO’ Valpolicella Ripasso Classico Superiore DOCG 2017
Corvina 70%, Rondinella 22%, Corvinone 6%, Molinara 3%.; Alc 14.5%
Finely balanced and with a robust elegance, this is a Ripasso to savour at length, alongside lamb chops, parmigiana or semi-cured cheeses. The savoury appeal of dry oregano and thyme, wraps around a core of fleshy black fruit (prune, blackcurrant, mulberry). Soft yet firm tannic structure.
94 points