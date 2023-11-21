Tenuta Villa Bellini – a meeting of history and viticultural excellence

With a rich history, a unique terroir and a precious stock of old vines, Tenuta Villa Bellini is a project like no other, especially in the context of Valpolicella, where in 2007 it became the first organic-certified producer. A small château-like estate, with vineyards, orchards and olive groves surrounding a breathtaking stately home whose origins date back to the 1400s, Tenuta Villa Bellini produces a limited range of organic wines marked by a trademark elegance. It offers a unique, filigreed expression of Valpolicella, that allows the vines and terroir to shine.

Reviving a precious heritage

Allowing the viticultural heritage of Tenuta Villa Bellini to come to the forefront has been the project’s goal since the beginning of its modern history, in 1989, when the estate pioneered wild-yeast fermentation in Valpolicella at a time when the practice was rather frowned upon. The team has thus been able to sublimate the intrinsic value of the alberello-trained vineyards, not least the ungrafted, pre-phylloxera plots planted by Count Bellini over a hundred years ago, to create a range that stands out for its purity and expressiveness.

The philosophy of Tenuta Villa Bellini rests upon three core values: respect for tradition, attunement to nature and viticultural excellence. Growing on natural, southeast-facing terraces, the vines, aged between 35 and 200 years, are farmed according to organic and biodynamic principles and provide the raw material for a very limited production of elegant, sophisticated and age-worthy wines. Yields are kept low for maximum concentration and aromatic depth, and only the best fruit reaches the cellar, where it is fermented with a pied de cuve produced with fruit from the estate’s oldest vines.

With its architectural jewel, incredible stock of old vines (unique in Valpolicella) and dry stone walls, Tenuta Villa Bellini tells the story of a place where beauty, heritage and craftsmanship have long evolved together. A small paradise where art and technique work alongside to express the excellence of nature.