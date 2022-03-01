Terre Margaritelli – Nurturing vines, art and history

The story of Terre Margaritelli is that of a family whose links to Umbria date back to the second half of the 19th century, when Eugenio, the family’s patriarch, first founded a company producing forestry and agricultural tools.

Fernando Margaritelli, Eugenio’s son, eventually changed the company’s focus to forestry and timber processing, further consolidating the family’s link to landscape and land.

In 1948, Fernando retired to Torgiano, in the heart of Umbria, where he started making wine purely for pleasure, as his retirement project. This was, however, the beginning of what Terre Margaritelli is today: an estate spanning 60 hectares – 52 of which are under vine and are all organic certified – with a cellar and guest services at the core of the operation.

In an ongoing effort and renewed commitment to sustainability, Terre Margaritelli has recently been granted the New Green Evolution certification, held by but a handful of Italian wineries. Furthermore, because sustainability is as much a social as an environmental concept, the company has also sought and gained the Equalitas Sustainable Winery Stamp.

Terre Margaritelli is a place where nature, art, sustainability and hospitality are inextricably linked and have evolved together. The estate welcomes visitors for tours, guided tastings, wine & dine events as well as educational harvests for children. Terre Margaritelli also hosts concerts, with the natural scenery as backdrop.

The quality and character of the wines they produce has been widely recognised, not least by Decanter, with three of the bottles in the range, shown below, standing out in the last edition of the Decanter World Wine Awards. The wines are produced exclusively with organically-certified, estate-grown fruit, with the local grapes Grechetto, Trebbiano, Sangiovese and Canaiolo as the main protagonists. The other key role is played by the land itself; it is against the backdrop of the hills and historical buildings of Torgiano that these wines are born fully embedded in the history of both Umbria and of the Margaritelli family.

Terre Margaritelli – three flagship wines

Pictoricius, Torgiano Rosso Riserva DOCG

100% Sangiovese

Margaritelli’s flagship wine is named after Bernardo di Betto, also known as Pinturicchio (or Pictoricius in Latin), a great painter of the Umbrian Renaissance. He worked widely across Italy, namely in Rome where he was commissioned by five different Popes. This wine echoes Pinturicchio’s artistic accomplishment through the masterful handling of Sangiovese, one of Umbria’s most important grape varieties. It comes to full expression in Torgiano, home of the region’s first DOCG, Torgiano Rosso Riserva.

Freccia degli scacchi, , Torgiano Rosso Riserva DOCG

100% Sangiovese

A bright and characterful expression of Sangiovese, with trademark notes of red berries topped by elegant violet and crushed roses. A wine with great potential to age that will develop great depth and complexity. A great example of how Sangiovese has found an ideal home in Torgiano, deep-rooted in the land’s terroir and history.

Greco di Renabianca, Bianco dell’Umbria IGP

100% Grechetto

Greco di Ranabianca is a vibrant expression of Grechetto, the region’s most representative white variety, offering a modern interpretation of a local classic. A journey into the roots of Umbrian terroir and heritage, crafted through the gentle handling of only the best fruit. A short period maturing in French oak barrels, produced with wood processed by the family itself, adds a unique texture and added complexity to an exceedingly age-worthy white wine.

Discover more about Terre Margaritelli

Connect on: Facebook | Instagram

