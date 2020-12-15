The exquisite wines from Romania: The Iconic Estate

The Iconic Estate winery is successfully capitalising the potential and diversity of Romania’s wine regions, owning 255 hectares of vineyards in Dealu Mare and other wine regions.

The Iconic Estate owns production and warehousing facilities which include three bottling lines, temperature-controlled warehouses and underground cellars. The estate’s winemaking experience and tradition date back to 1892.

Year after year, the wines from The Iconic Estate have won awards in various international competitions. The winery is the first Romanian winery that has been awarded the Grand Gold Medal at “Concours Mondial de Bruxelles”.

The Iconic Estate is also the second-largest bottled wine exporters in Romanian, shipping 40% of its annual production abroad.

The Iconic Estate follows the CAEN classifications to cultivate its 255 ha of vineyards in one of most fertile wine regions in Romania; Dealu Mare of the Dealurile Munteniei (Muntenia’s Hills) wine region.

Dealu Mare (or Big Hill) with its winemaking tradition is known as the ‘land of red wines’. The typically warm, dry microclimate and the rather long autumns favour a slow and thorough ripening season. The vegetation time lasts 210-240 days per year with a maximum humidity at 55-80%. The soil here is strewn with marine fossils and the grapes enjoy the perfect combination of warm days and cool nights.

The estate’s winery in Tohani, Gura Vadului, is one of the biggest wine cellars in the Dealu Mare region. It’s capable of processing 5000 tonnes of wines and the storage capacity reaches 37,900 hl, or 500 oak barriques.

In Ploiești, the estate also owns additional production/warehousing facilities with underground storage, bottling lines for still wines, sparkling wines and Bag in Box, as well as a temperature-controlled warehouse for finished products, with a capacity of more than one million bottles.

The estate’s Rhein & Cie Azuga 1892 Cellar is considered a prime destination for wine tourism. It is the oldest location in the country where sparkling wines were produced with the traditional method. Those double walls covered in black mould and natural ventilation of the cellar allow visitors to feel the history and appreciate the art of sparkling wine production.

The Iconic Estate brand portfolio includes La Umbra, La Crama, Prahova Valley, Byzantium, Colina Piatra Alba, the Mythological collection, Millennium sparkling and Rhein Extra sparkling.

The Iconic Estate is a manufacturer, exporter and selective importer of still and sparkling wines. The Iconic Estate is a proud member of Alexandrion Group which is a market leader in the production and distribution of wines and spirits in Romania. In 2017, Alexandrion Group became the only single malt whisky producer in the country.