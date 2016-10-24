the venetian wine experience

Promotional feature

Discover Venice and its hidden wine treasures with Bisol , vine-growers since 1542...

The Bisol family, who has been producing award-winning wines since 1542, opens up the gates of the Venetian Wine Territory for passionate and curious travelers.

Accompanied by the family members and their knowledgeable friends, uncover the most secret traditions and the best wine crus from Venice to the Dolomites, following the path of many artists who drew inspiration from this land of colors and flavors.

Discover an exclusive world reserved only to the most passionate wine lovers: the native wines of Venice on the island of Mazzorbo.

Follow Matteo Bisol and taste a glass of Venissa’s precious white wine made from the autochthonous Dorona grape variety, which had almost become extinct and was rediscovered by the Bisol family in a secret garden of the Venetian Lagoon.

Meet Elisa Dilvanzo, the owner of the Maeli winery, for a walk around the stunning estate in the beautiful Euganean Hills. After an aperitivo in the mansion with Elisa’s Fior d’Arancio Spumante D.O.C.G. (gold medal winner of the 2015 Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championship), head to Villa dei Vescovi, a majestic model for the Venetian renaissance villas that were bBisoluilt after it, to enjoy dinner in the brand-new gourmet restaurant.

In the land of Prosecco, the Bisol family, who has been producing wine there since 1542, will welcome you to their historical cellar. They will also guide you on a journey through the natural charm of the area, and they will share their profound knowledge of the sparkling winemaking process, followed by a tasting in their favorite location: the hilltop overlooking their most precious estate, the Cartizze.

Discover one of the best kept secrets of the Dolomites: its highest vineyard (1350 meters above sea level). Fabrizio and Federico, the passionate guardians of this experimental field, will be your hosts, showing you how they transform this “heroic viticulture” into great blends.