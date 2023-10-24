Tirana: A wine and food lover’s guide

In partnership with Wine Vision by Open Balkan

Whether you’re looking for traditional Albanian cuisine with its oriental and Mediterranean influences, or modern restaurants offering fusion and international dishes, Tirana will satisfy all your wishes – and at very reasonable prices. Tirana is also a city in which you can enjoy unsurpassed hospitality and, in modern times, outstanding service.

What’s on offer in terms of wine does not lag behind other big cities in the region, either. Imported wines – primarily Italian – may still dominate the market, but wines from other well-known wine countries are available, too. And, with the development of the Albanian wine industry, more and more wine lists and specialised wine shops feature Albanian wines – especially those from unique indigenous grapes.

Wine bars and shops

Alehandro Wine Shop

Address: Rruga Nikolla Tupe 5

Alehandro Wine Shop is part of a chain that boasts five locations throughout Albania. The driving force behind the stores is the Alehandro distribution company, which has been importing wines from renowned wineries in France and Italy for more than two decades. In addition to an impressive selection of wines, the shop offers a variety of fine spirits. The shop exudes luxury and elegance, and the highly trained sales staff are always on hand to answer any questions.

+355692097447

Bonaparte Wine Bar

Address: Rruga Ibrahim Rugova

Napoleon Bonaparte keeps a watchful eye over guests at this wine bar named after the great military leader, as his portrait hangs prominently on the wall. The bar offers an extensive selection of wines, primarily from renowned European regions, as well as from Albania. Guests can indulge in cheese boards, cold cuts, snacks and delicious sandwiches in a welcoming atmosphere. A carefully curated range of spirits is also available.

+355 69 207 0358

Bufe Wine Bar

Address: Blvd Gjergj Fishta, Rruga Reshit Çollaku 43

Opened in 2015, Bufe Wine Bar by the Lana river is a small and cosy venue with a wine list that is predominantly focused on Italian wines. The bar also offers cocktails, craft beers and artisan grappa and raki, as well as salads and simple meals.

+355 69 318 1149

Class Wines

Address: Rruga Suleiman Delvina pallati 17

A hub of wine culture in Tirana, Class Wines serves as a wine store, wine bar and small restaurant all rolled into one. Owned by the passionate sommelier and wine expert Dashamir Elezi, the establishment boasts an impressive selection of wines from all over the world, with a particular emphasis on carefully curated wines from Albania. The staff are always on hand to assist with wine selection and to offer expert food pairings. As well as classic tapas, guests can enjoy a hearty dinner featuring a mix of Mediterranean, Balkan and international cuisine.

+355 67 404 1010

El Camino Wine & Spirits

Address: Rruga Kont Urani 43

Nestled on a cosy street corner, this small shop offers a carefully curated selection of wines. The backbone of the collection consists of wines from Albania, Spain, France and Italy. Alongside the impressive wine range, guests can also find a variety of fine spirits on the shelves. The friendly and professional staff are always on hand to assist and offer expert recommendations. Don’t be surprised if you come across a wine cellar full of guests and are offered a glass of wine.

+355 69 523 9156

Grand Cru Classes

Address: Rruga Haki Mborja

As the name suggests, Grand Cru Classes is a French oasis located in the heart of Tirana. The establishment boasts an impressive collection of several hundred labels from renowned French appellations, with a special emphasis on wines from Bordeaux. Grand Cru Classes is also a wine bar that serves delicious food inspired by traditional French cuisine. Reservations are recommended in the evening.

+355 68 212 4991

Wine Spot

Address: Rruga Abdyl Frashëri

Tucked away on the edge of the trendy neighbourhood of Blloku, Wine Spot is a hidden gem that offers a delightful wine tasting experience. The establishment boasts an extensive collection of wines from famous vineyards across the world, as well as select Albanian labels. Guests can also enjoy the comfort of the garden, where generous charcuterie boards are served alongside the generous wine selection. On some evenings, non-intrusive musical performances elevate the experience. Wine Spot also offers home delivery.

+355 69 870 2062

Restaurants

Ballkoni Dajtit

Address: Stacioni i poshtem i teleferikut Komuna Linze, Mali i Dajtit

Perched on a spectacular natural vantage point atop mount Dajti, Ballkoni Dajtit is one of the most beautiful attractions around Albania’s capital (pictured, top). At 1,100m above sea level, guests can indulge in traditional food while taking in breathtaking views of the city.

+355 67 401 1021

Mullixhiu

Address: Lasgush Poradeci Street, Grand Park of Tirana

One of Albania’s finest restaurants is nestled on the shore of an artificial lake in Tirana. Housed in a stylish log cabin, this impressive establishment was founded by innovative chef Bledar Kola, who honed his skills at the prestigious Noma in Copenhagen. Kola’s stated mission is to challenge the global dominance of French gastronomy and his eight-course tasting menu is his trump card. Each dish is an original expression, combining the best local fresh ingredients, Albanian tradition and modern culinary techniques.

+355 69 666 0444

Oda

Address: Rruga Riza Jasa

Step into a truly authentic place where the traditional spirit of Albania comes alive. The ambience is rustic and the food is simple yet delicious, taking you back to long-forgotten times.

+355 69 966 8881

Padam Boutique Hotel & Restaurant

Address: Rruga Papa Gjon Pali II

Indulge in luxury at this stylish complex offering a wine bar, lounge bar and fine dining restaurant. The menu fuses modern Italian, French and Eastern gastronomy, while the kitchen’s artistry is complemented by a smart, modern ambience, excellent service and an impressive selection of wines.

+355 69 202 5122

