VinoX – A New Way To Collect Fine Wines

Fine wine has long been one of the most exciting and stable investment assets, although new investors can easily feel left out by traditional trading channels. VinoX is a revolutionary platform that combines wine investment with blockchain technology, offering a new Web 3.0 experience for collectors and investors. With access to over 700 boutique wine merchants worldwide and more than 100,000 bottles, VinoX has powerful search capabilities that allow an optimised selection of a wine investment portfolio based on budget and personal preferences.

Benchmark and customise

With a team of wine and Web 3.0 experts, VinoX delivers a seamless and engaging investment experience. By combining fine wine knowledge and tech innovation, the platform provides recommendations on the most valuable assets and makes the buying and selling process easy and safe, with the support of blockchain technology.

Each wine has a unique VinoX Score that reflects recent transaction demand, search volume, and return rate fluctuation, giving a valuable and clear reference point to browse the platform and benchmark an asset’s potential. VinoX supports mainstream fiat and virtual currencies, with real-time exchange rates that make transactions more accessible and affordable.

Upon purchase, investors can choose to partition their cases into individual bottles each attached to a unique NFT for transparency and traceability. They can also have the wine delivered to their doorstep, according to their needs, with guaranteed cold-chain shipping.

Streamlined logistics

VinoX partners with third-party, independent, dedicated bonded warehouses worldwide, providing optimal fine wine storage, while minimising the upfront tax burden. The safe and stable storage conditions, at ideal temperature and humidity, eliminate unnecessary transportation and movement, significantly reducing the risk of damage, loss and depreciation.

Viti Diary – learn and win

The Viti Diary, part of the VinoX project, is a game that combines NFT collection with learning, allowing players to build their wine knowledge while amassing tokens. The NFTs, which players can win by answering quizzes of incremental level, are divided into four categories: Variety, Terroir, Tool, and Character. These can then be synthesised to create wines with different attributes and scores. To create higher-scoring wines, with more desirable characteristics, players need to follow the real rules of viticulture, oenology and wine trade. These wines can help players win bigger prizes in subsequent games. Philip Reedman MW, advisor to the Viti Diary team, regularly shares knowledge and insight, giving players the opportunity to learn more about wine while improving their score in the game.

VinoX and Viti Diary are pioneering innovative solutions that merge traditional wine investment and education with blockchain technology, giving its users a new and accessible way to participate in the fascinating world of fine wine trading.

