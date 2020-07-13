Visit The Nest at Gusbourne

Picnics and glasses of bubbles in the sun? That’s more like it! Gusbourne is happy to announce that The Nest at Gusbourne is open again for tour and tasting events – and operating, of course, with all safety measures in place.

Saturday, 4th July marked the start of greater independence at Gusbourne with hosted vineyard tours beginning again, as well as their newest experience: picnics for two dining between the vines.

“The vines are in full leaf,” says Nest Manager Dan Grainger, “just past flowering and moving to fruit set, when tiny bunches of all three of our grape varieties start to ripen – Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier. We’ve also launched our new weekend offer – private picnics. With dedicated spots set across our Boot Hill and Commanders vineyards, guests are served a lovely picnic of locally sourced produce, plus a bottle of Gusbourne Brut Reserve 2016.”

It’s not for nothing that Kent is known as the Garden of England and neighbouring Sussex has a well-earned reputation for exceptional food and wine too. The impressive gastronomic bounty of these counties means visitors to Gusbourne are guaranteed an authentically local experience in their glass and on their plate.

Enjoyed with wines made on site with grapes from Gusbourne’s own vineyards, the ingredients and dishes that are served on their Discovery and Estate Tours, as well as their new picnics, represent the best of the surrounding area’s impressive gastronomic offerings. Everything is always 100% local. Cheeses, meats, charcuterie, fish, bread, fruit and foraged delights from the woodlands nearby all make an appearance according to the season.

By the 1st of August, they are planning for The Nest to be fully open again with the usual programme of events and experiences back in full swing. Their covered wine garden is returning with a new, bespoke open-sided Gusbourne marquee and they are putting together the finishing touches to a range of special tours and tastings, which will be announced soon. Bookings for private celebrations and events are now open again too.

Picture sipping the full range of Gusbourne wines, with some new and unique exclusive bottlings, looking out onto views over Romney Marsh. It makes for a perfect afternoon out or the start of an amazing staycation…