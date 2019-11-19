Wine Paris 2020

In partnership with Wine Paris.

WINE PARIS stems from the convergence of VINISUD and VINOVISION PARIS, bringing together Mediterranean and cool climate wines, promoting their regional identities, their respective attributes and diversity. The fusion of these two clearly identifiable and complementary exhibitions in 2019 marked the first collective approach by French regional generic bodies to create a major wine business event in Paris, welcoming both French and international exhibitors and visitors.

In 2020, WINE PARIS will take place concurrently with Vinexpo Paris. This unprecedented and collective initiative creates a not to be missed event for the global wine and spirits community and answers producers’ needs to optimise their resources and benefit from an event with maximum impact. This cohesive approach will promote the events’ appeal even further and act as a magnet for buyers from all sectors of the trade, French and international, drawing them to the French capital, at a time of the year which is conducive to buying.

WINE PARIS is the international landmark event for wine professionals, taking place at a key time in the buying calendar. See you there!