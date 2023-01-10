I make wine in one of the most complex wine regions in the world – it’s always a challenge,’ says Kata Zsirai of the family-owned Zsirai winery. The cool, continental, northern climate is prone to weather extremes, and has incredibly diverse volcanic soils, varying between, and even within, vineyards. The range of wine styles adds further complexity: from sparkling to gorgeous, sweet Aszú and Szamorodni, by way of a new generation of quality dry wines.

Crucial decisions

Kata is winemaker at the 19-hectare estate, and she oversees every step of her wines’ journey from grape to bottle. ‘I’m thankful to my family that I can do this. It is more a passion than a job for me.’

‘Harvest is the most challenging time because everything depends on well- chosen, precise timing,’ explains Kata. Earlier decisions in the winemaking year are about which vineyard, and even which plots, are destined for dry wines. This impacts on different vineyard management because dry wines need perfectly healthy berries (free of rot, noble or otherwise).