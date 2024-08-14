TOP WINES

Our North America Regional Editor, Clive Pursehouse, has assessed the 2022 vintage in Oregon's Willamette Valley.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for his top 100 Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays.


Wines are listed in score order.

Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Arterberry Maresh, Weber Pinot Noir, Dundee HillsWillamette Valley202298
Hundred Suns, Own Rooted Pinot NoirWillamette Valley202298
Walter Scott, X Novo Vineyard Chardonnay, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202298
Ambar Estate, Lustral Chardonnay, Dundee HillsWillamette Valley202297
Arterberry Maresh, Chardonnay, Dundee HillsWillamette Valley202297
Arterberry Maresh, Maresh Pinot Noir, Dundee HillsWillamette Valley202297
Beaux Frères ,The Beaux Frères Vineyard Pinot Noir, Ribbon RidgeWillamette Valley202297
Bethel Heights, Casteel Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202297
Composition, Chardonnay, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202297
Cristom Vineyards, Eileen Vineyard Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202297
Cristom Vineyards, Louise Vineyard Chardonnay, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202297
Evening Land, La Source Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202297
Evening Land, Summum ChardonnayWillamette Valley202297
Evesham Wood, Le Puits Sec Vineyard Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202297
Eyrie Vineyards, Estate Pinot Noir, Dundee HillsWillamette Valley202297
Hundred Suns, Lone Feather Vineyard, Pinot NoirWillamette Valley202297
Martin Woods, Jessie James Vineyard Pinot NoirWillamette Valley202297
Nicolas Jay, Bishop Creek Chardonnay, Yamhill-CartltonWillamette Valley202297
Walter Scott, Freedom Hill Vineyard Pinot Noir, Mt PisgahWillamette Valley202297
Arterberry Maresh, Pinot Noir, Dundee HillsWillamette Valley202296
Beaux Frères, ChardonnayWillamette Valley202296
Beaux Frères, Sequitur Pinot Noir, Ribbon RIdgeWillamette Valley202296
Beaux Frères, The Upper Terrace Pinot Noir, Ribbon RIdgeWillamette Valley202296
Benton-Lane, Loma Single Block Series Pinot Noir, Lower Long TomWillamette Valley202296
Bergström, Sigrid ChardonnayWillamette Valley202296
Bergström, Winery Block Pinot Noir, Chehalem MountainsWillamette Valley202296
Bethel Heights, Justice Vineyard Chardonnay, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202296
Bethel Heights, Lewman Vineyard Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202296
Composition, Pinot Noir, Chehalem MountainsWillamette Valley202296
Cristom Vineyards, Jessie Vineyard Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202296
Cristom Vineyards, Marjorie Vineyard Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202296
Cristom Vineyards, Paul Gerrie Vineyard Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202296
Cristom Vineyards, Royer Vineyard Chardonnay, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202296
Evening Land, Summum Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202296
Evesham Wood, Temperance Hill Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202296
Eyrie Vineyards, Outcrop Pinot Noir, Dundee HillsWillamette Valley202296
Eyrie Vineyards, Roland Green Pinot Noir, Dundee HillsWillamette Valley202296
Granville, Holstein Vineyard Pinot Noir, Dundee HillsWillamette Valley202296
Granville, Koosah Vineyard Chardonnay, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202296
Granville, Koosah Vineyard Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202296
Holocene, Sidereal Pinot Noir, Ribbon RidgeWillamette Valley202296
Hundred Suns, Carson Phillips Vineyard Pinot Noir, Dundee HillsWillamette Valley202296
Hundred Suns, Marianas ChardonnayWillamette Valley202296
Hundred Suns, Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202296
Hundred Suns, Sequitur Vineyard Pinot Noir, Ribbon RidgeWillamette Valley202296
Lingua Franca, The Plow Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202296
Martin Woods, Bednarik Vineyard Pinot Noir, Tualatin HillsWillamette Valley202296
Martin Woods, Hyland Vineyard Pinot Noir, McMinnvilleWillamette Valley202296
Martin Woods, Koosah Vineyard Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202296
Martin Woods, Mosaic ChardonnayWillamette Valley202296
Morgen Long, ChardonnayWillamette Valley202296
Nicolas Jay, Own Rooted Pinot NoirWillamette Valley202296
Résonance, Découverte Vineyard Chardonnay, Dundee HillsWillamette Valley202296
Roserock, Zépherine Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202296
Tan Fruit, Dupee Vineyard Chardonnay, McMinnvilleWillamette Valley202296
Walter Scott, Witness Tree Vineyard Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202296
Walter Scott, Hyland Vineyard Chardonnay, McMinnvilleWillamette Valley202296
Walter Scott, Justice Vineyard ChardonnayWillamette Valley202296
Walter Scott, Koosah Vineyard Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202296
Ambar Estate, Estate Chardonnay, Dundee HillsWillamette Valley202295
Arterberry Maresh, Old Vines Pinot Noir, Dundee HillsWillamette Valley202295
Bergström, La Spirale Vineyard Pinot Noir, Ribbon RidgeWillamette Valley202295
Bergström, Le Pré du Col Vineyard Pinot Noir, Ribbon RidgeWillamette Valley202295
Bethel Heights, Aeolian Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202295
Bethel Heights, Casteel Chardonnay, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202295
Big Table Farm, Pinot Noir, Pelos Sandberg Vineyard, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202295
Cristom Vineyards, Louise Vineyard Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202295
Cristom Vineyards, Seven Springs Vineyard Chardonnay, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202295
Domaine Drouhin Oregon, Laurène Pinot Noir, Dundee HillsWillamette Valley202295
Evesham Wood, Cuvée, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202295
Evesham Wood, Cuvée J, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202295
Eyrie Vineyards, The Eyrie Pinot Noir, Dundee HillsWillamette Valley202295
Haden Fig, Freedom Hill Vineyard Pinot Noir, Mt PisgahWillamette Valley202295
Hundred Suns, Bednarik Vineyard Pinot Noir, Tualatin HillsWillamette Valley202295
Hundred Suns, Old Eight Cut ChardonnayWillamette Valley202295
Lange, Estate Vineyard Chardonnay, Dundee HillsWillamette Valley202295
Lingua Franca, Bunker Hill ChardonnayWillamette Valley202295
Lingua Franca, Chers Amis Chardonnay, Willamette Valley202295
Lingua Franca, Tongue 'n Cheek Pinot NoirWillamette Valley202295
Martin Woods, Hyland Vineyard Riesling, McMinnvilleWillamette Valley202295
Martin Woods, Koosah Vineyard Chardonnay, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202295
Martin Woods, Pearlstad Vineyard Chardonnay, Eola-Amity Hills,Willamette Valley202295
Martin Woods, Temperance Hill Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202295
Morgen Long, Chardonnay, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202295
Morgen Long, Temperance Hill Chardonnay, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202295
Morgen Long, X Omni Chardonnay, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202295
Nicolas Jay, Affinités ChardonnayWillamette Valley202295
Nicolas Jay, Bishop Creek Pinot Noir, Yamhill-CarltonWillamette Valley202295
Nicolas Jay, L'ensemble Pinot NoirWillamette Valley202295
Ponzi Vineyards, Cuvée, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202295
Résonance, Koosah Vineyard Chardonnay, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202295
Sequitur, Chardonnay, Ribbon RidgeWillamette Valley202295
Tan Fruit, Anela Vineyard Chardonnay, Chehalem MountainsWillamette Valley202295
Tan Fruit, White Walnut Chardonnay, Dundee HillsWillamette Valley202295
Walter Scott, Freedom Hill Vineyard Chardonnay, Mt PisgahWillamette Valley202295
Walter Scott, Sojeau Vineyard Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202295
Archery Summit, Summit Vineyard Chardonnay, Dundee HillsWillamette Valley202294
Bryn Mawr, Krista's Block Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202294
Et Fille, Palmer Creek Vineyard Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202294
GC Wines, Vivid Vineyard Chardonnay, Eola-Amity HillsWillamette Valley202294