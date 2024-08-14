Arterberry Maresh, Weber Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills Willamette Valley 2022 98 View Weber sits at a lower elevation. It's a 100% Pommard, 1983 planting on its own roots. The Weber is typically more savoury and dark. A crushed stone mineral tone with a smoky soy character, the umami character is front and centre in this wine. It almost has a hoisin oiliness. with sesame oil and roasted sea salt. Brooding and contemplative with richness and turned earth and smoky blood orange. Its intensity and complexity mark this as one of the top Pinot Noir that I've tasted as part of the 2022 vintage report.

Hundred Suns, Own Rooted Pinot Noir Willamette Valley 2022 98 View I mean, wow, this wine gives me chills. This Pinot Noir is a barrel selection from three different vineyards, all planted to own-rooted vines. A rare thing, and perhaps not something that will always be possible, Hundred Suns, Grant and Renee celebrate these vineyards with this bottling. Beautiful, silken and sublime with layered aromatics, are reflective of the palate with muddled strawberries, ripe raspberries, blood orange pulp and sweet notes of candied cherries. The silken palate is absolutely gorgeous, with elegance, refinement and pure Willamette Valley at its most beautiful. Coming from the Lone Feather (50%), Bednarik and Noren Vineyards, this is a piece of history, a moment in time and an argument for this special place in Oregon, one of the finest wine regions in all of the world. Outstanding.

Walter Scott, X Novo Vineyard Chardonnay, Eola-Amity Hills Willamette Valley 2022 98 View A stunning Chardonnay from the ‘ifkyk’ X Novo site in the Eola-Amity Hills. X Novo is intentionally diverse 15 clones of Pinot Noir and 20 clones of Chardonnay are intertwined and planted with serious density in this tiny site. Reductive chipped flint notes give way to Hawthorne, briny oyster shell elements, and lemon oil aromas. The palate is well composed—gorgeous layers of smoked citrus grilled ripe pineapple flesh, savoury, and thirst-slaking lemon verbena. A mineral spine looks down on it all. Simply gorgeous.

Ambar Estate, Lustral Chardonnay, Dundee Hills Willamette Valley 2022 97 View The Lustral is a barrel selection from the top Chardonnay of the vintage from winemaker Kate Payne Brown, with 2022 being the second vintage of the Dundee Hills estate's production. It is provocatively aromatic, as elegance is imbued with an intense core of smoky grilled lemon, juicy ripe Meyer lemon pulp and salty oyster shells. Notes of dried chamomile and a freshly chipped flint mineral tone hint at this wine's intensity. The palate flashes thirst-slaking acidity and the stony mineral spine of crushed granite. Salted lemon pulp flavours play with a note of nectarine flesh, and the seemingly endless finish is evocative of the marine air from the Pacific not far off on the other side of the Coast Range. Payne Brown has crafted one of the vintage's top wines in the Lustral.

Arterberry Maresh, Chardonnay, Dundee Hills Willamette Valley 2022 97 View These Wente clone vines were planted in 1983, just before second-generation winemaker Jim Maresh was born. The balance between the wine's power of this wine and the minerality is remarkable. It's at the top of Maresh Vineyard, slopes to the south, mostly east, giving them morning sun and a gentle afternoon sun. Jim always picks this last. When the Wente clone ripens, it retains its acidity. It's slow to ripen, and in 2022, the conditions were nearly tailor-made for this block. It accepts the heat without losing its freshness. Tropical fruits and ripe grilled peaches, all lifted by a gorgeous salinity. The warmest October on record made for a ‘rare creature’ that is a time capsule of that special year.

Arterberry Maresh, Maresh Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills Willamette Valley 2022 97 View The Maresh is a combination of 1970 and 1974 planted vines. Mouthfuls of complexity and elegance. High-toned red fruits and forest-driven umami character, pine bough, blood orange and spice. Long hang times for 2022, the low alcohol is evocative of Old World Pinot Noir. There is a darkness and complexity of the wine, with an intensity of flavour, only 5% new oak, 20 months in barrel. Spiced cinnamon, fresh red strawberries, savoury clove and smoked sea salt, bring an intensity, and a crushed stone minerality finishes this beautiful wine. Silken elegance and intensity combine in a gorgeous wine.

Beaux Frères ,The Beaux Frères Vineyard Pinot Noir, Ribbon Ridge Willamette Valley 2022 97 View A gorgeous Pinot Noir, the plantings from 1988 are being replanted as the phyloxerated vines are being removed. This wine shows elegance and grace while maintaining depth and concentration, but make no mistake, it's built to age. The Beaux Frères Vineyard is clonally diverse with a massale selection of Pommard and Wadenswil and 115. Red fruited aromas and beautiful interplay between bright berries mixed with fresh mint and savoury herbs. The palate remains fresh and elegant, with red-fruited generosity and savoury depth of spearmint and wild anise.

Bethel Heights, Casteel Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills Willamette Valley 2022 97 View The top cuvée of each vintage is fixed with the family name, Casteel. In 2022 it includes five blocks selected from Lewman Vineyard and the western slopes of Bethel Heights. It's noteworthy per winemaker Ben Casteel that this wine is not comprised of the oldest vines on the estate but from grafted vines ranging from 26 to 30 years. Concentrated aromatics of dusty rose petals, smoky hoisin sauce and notes of toasted sesame oil. The palate is intense, centred around opaque bramble fruits, there is a muddled strawberry freshness, further carried by spicy chicory root, tart pomegranate, and delicious notes of dried anise. A wine of elegance certainly but with concentration and structure to unwind beautifully over a decade.

Composition, Chardonnay, Eola-Amity Hills Willamette Valley 2022 97 View Elegance is personified in this Composition Chardonnay sourced from a single vineyard, a south-facing ridge in the southern Eola Amity Hills. Both biodynamic and dry farmed in the region's volcanic soils, which often impart a spice to the Chardonnays in particular. Beguiling aromatics of lemon curd, crushed sea shell salinity and subtle floral character all nod to this wine's elegance and depth. The palate delivers as perfectly ripe Chardonnay offers flavours of honeyed peach, smoky grilled lemon peel and a thirst -slaking saline minerality that makes the mouth water. Juicy Meyer lemon pulp and chamomile play nicely with one another as the lengthy finish is streaked with mineral notes of chipped flint. Delicious. This wine evolves over days, an elusion to its ageability.

Cristom Vineyards, Eileen Vineyard Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills Willamette Valley 2022 97 View Eileen is at the top of the hill, staring out towards the Coast Range. This wine is a picture of elegance, and the turbulence from the Van Duzer Corridor moves through the clusters and vines. It's satiny, with spiced aromatics, wild herbs and bright tart cranberries. The site's higher acids lift the silky mouthfeel, it comes together beautifully. Blue fruits, wild spearmint and Chinese five spice frame an elegance of red berries and pine bough freshness. The finish shows a sweetness of berries and a note of green peppercorn.

Cristom Vineyards, Louise Vineyard Chardonnay, Eola-Amity Hills Willamette Valley 2022 97 View Only half an acre (.2ha) of Chardonnay in the Louise Vineyard at Cristom, clone 95 was planted in 1995, and Cristom winemaker Daniel Estrin is grateful for all that he gets. He spends a lot of time walking these blocks. Daniel likes the phenolics in this Chardonnay, and this wine shows that, a nervousness and edge that is framed by a finely etched saline minerality. Bright, spicy, fresh and minerality. He calls it a coyness and believes this wine will get better in 10 years. Aromatics of grilled citrus, lime blossoms and candied ginger liveliness. The palate dances beautifully between that fine edge and a depth of creamy citrus fruit. Brilliance, savoury and saline it's a thing of beauty.

Evening Land, La Source Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills Willamette Valley 2022 97 View Coming from the top of Seven Springs Vineyard, here the winds from the Van Duzer Gap are intense. Earth and forest floor aromatics at the outset, dried morels, pine tar, and fresh garden soil brightened by a hint of smoky blood orange peel. The palate keeps the brooding intensity going, with flavours of ripe black plum, black tea, dried anise and black bramble fruits. There's a silken character to the mouthfeel, gorgeous tannins, floral notes and brightly balanced dark fruits all make for a heady experience and this bottling from the Seven Springs Estate is one of the vintage's best.

Evening Land, Summum Chardonnay Willamette Valley 2022 97 View The Summum Chardonnay from the Evening Land Seven Springs Estate is a thing of beauty. The aromatics of crushed slate, oyster shells and briny lemon peel offer an angularity that belies the wine's rich textured mouthfeel. The savoury elements continue to leap out at you, with briny notes of seafoam, salted lemon and brisk, piquant early-season nectarine flesh. The richness of the texture is constantly buoyed by the wealth of minerality in this delightful Chardonnay, showing why the Eola-Amity Hills offer some of the best terroir for the variety in the US.

Evesham Wood, Le Puits Sec Vineyard Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills Willamette Valley 2022 97 View What a beautiful Pinot Noir from the Evesham Wood estate Le Puits Sec, with 85% of this wine coming from the older vine, 1986 plantings. Aromatics of smoky rose petals and dried violets are buoyed by notes of wild mint, tea tree oil and a seaspray saline note that goes on and on. The palate is delicate, refined and yet so energetic. Mouthfuls of vibrant red cranberries, a spritz of blood orange and delightfully spiced wild strawberries. The cool 2022 vintage has set this wine up perfectly, it's brilliantly harmonious now, and it will age for aeons. Burgundy, eat your heart out.

Eyrie Vineyards, Estate Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills Willamette Valley 2022 97 View From the first pour of this vibrant purple-hued Pinot, you'll know you're in for an extraordinary ride. This estate bottling blends Pinot from Eyrie’s 5 certified-organic estate vineyards, where the Willamette Valley's iconic variety got its start. This sophisticated, well-balanced, and highly aromatic wine offers notes of candied strawberries, orange peel, pink peppercorns, and a bouquet of florals, highlighted by the distinct scent of rose petals. On the palate, the grippy tannins and vibrant acidity hint at a promising ageing journey.

Hundred Suns, Lone Feather Vineyard, Pinot Noir Willamette Valley 2022 97 View Upfront and alluring with wild violet, smoky rose petals and frankincense aromas, the smoky character peels away to finish with notes of cassia bark and muffled notes of sweet dates. The Lone Feather Vineyard is planted on own-rooted vines from the late 1980s. The palate shows concentration with intense dried blood orange, wild green strawberries and gobs of high alpine blueberries. There is a chicory root spice, streaks of wild wintergreen and a smoky sea salt character that lifts the entire affair to its finish.

Martin Woods, Jessie James Vineyard Pinot Noir Willamette Valley 2022 97 View The Jessie James site is at over 200m in the Eola-Amity Hills. An eastern slope that's exposed to the cool winds of the Van Duzer Corridor. The vineyards were planted in 1996 and are organically farmed. Winemaker Evan Martin calls out the floral elements of the Jessie James as the vineyard's hallmark. A blend of Pommard, Wadenswïl and a little bit of Dijon clone. Aromatics of violets and cherry flesh dried lavender and smoky rose petals. The aromas evolve from dried flowers to earthy and woodsy notes. Even though Martin usually uses only about 10% whole cluster in this wine, this Pinot Noir feels like it’s got more of that whole cluster's powerful freshness and vibrancy character. This is one of the lightest Pinots in the portfolio, with a chalky texture and minerality. It's giving a ton of energy. The palate shows refinement and freshness, with mouthfuls of spiced blood orange, smoky clove, and a white peppered spice to the finish.

Nicolas Jay, Bishop Creek Chardonnay, Yamhill-Cartlton Willamette Valley 2022 97 View ‘This is a bigger wine,’ says winemaker Jean Nicolas Méo. ‘It's got a mass or viscosity and richness, with a great mineral finish. There is a kind of weight to this wine.’ Saline aromas, and salted lemon meld with dried white wildflowers, lemon verbena and whisps of crushed chalk. The palate shows a ponderousness, with concentrated juicy Meyer lemon pulp, intricacy is portrayed by notes of chamomile and saline seaspray minerality dances toward the finish with a lemongrass savouriness and charmingly sweet candied lemons.

Walter Scott, Freedom Hill Vineyard Pinot Noir, Mt Pisgah Willamette Valley 2022 97 View Delicious freshness abounds from the Walter Scott Freedom Hill Pinot Noir. This site, planted in 1981, sits in the foothills of the Coast Range in the Mt Pisgah appellation. Loads of purple florals, smoky blood orange, and pine sap set off an aromatic fireworks display from the glass. The palate retains a savoury intensity as smoky clove and wild mint tussle over sappy red berries and blood orange freshness. It's a gorgeous Pinot Noir that makes a strong case for the calibre of the appellation and this beautifully farmed site.

Arterberry Maresh, Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills Willamette Valley 2022 96 View Pommard, Wadenswil (50%) and a bit of Dijon, the youngest vines on the Maresh estate, are from 1997, as well as plantings from 1991, 83, and 70, all of it own-rooted. Earth and rose petals announce gorgeous aromatics. Winemaker Jim Maresh destems 100%. It sees 18-24 months in barrel. At $33.50, this may be the best deal in American wine. Earthen aromatics, pine bough, and blood orange spritz. The palate is fresh with blue and red bramble fruits, spicy clove and savoury herbaceousness.

Beaux Frères, Chardonnay Willamette Valley 2022 96 View Savoury, fresh and loaded with chipped flint and smoky lemon peel. Saline minerality with fresh lemongrass and verbena. Musque phenolics and tropical fruit provide a richness with the There were three weeks between the Chehalem Vineyard sites and the Pearlstad site in the Eola Amity Hills. There is richness buoyed by a saline sea spray minerality that lingers long on the finish. The rocky soils of the vineyard provide ample UV heat to make sure these wines reach ripeness. However in 2022, this was only just the case.

Beaux Frères, Sequitur Pinot Noir, Ribbon RIdge Willamette Valley 2022 96 View Earth and umami characters are signatures of the Sequitur vineyard, at 200m with vines planted in 2012 and 13. The structure and clonal mix are unique with at least 50% California heirloom clones like Swann, Calera, and Rochioli and they are balanced by the Dijon clones. Aromatically beguiling, with deep rich soil tones, black and blue bramble fruits on a hot day and notes of exotic brown spices and smoke. The umami notes continue on the palate, an array of mushrooms and turned earth, envelope dark plum, fig and hints of smoky cinnamon. The wine saw no whole cluster in 2022.

Beaux Frères, The Upper Terrace Pinot Noir, Ribbon RIdge Willamette Valley 2022 96 View The 2022 version of the often-effusive Upper Terrace is still tightly wound in its nascent state. The new oak is about 31% on this wine, as it shows sweet notes of fleshy ripe cherries, desiccated foliage and turned damp organic soils. The palate shows its true elegance. It's textured and rich with vibrant red berry fruits and evergreen tips mixed with mint and savoury richness. The earthen character comes forth here as well as mushroom and forest floor linger long and lovely on the finish.

Benton-Lane, Loma Single Block Series Pinot Noir, Lower Long Tom Willamette Valley 2022 96 View Loma comes from a single block at 120 metres of elevation on Willakenzie soils. Funky earthen aromatics, umami notes of mushroom and haunting floral elements with a smoky note in the back. This wine takes a bit more work, with more time in both farming, extraction and maceration. The balance comes later in the use of less new French oak, sweet red raspberries, blood orange spritz, and fresh mint brightens and brings home the finish. It's an older school take on Willamette Valley Pinot Noir, evocative of cooler years that distinguish this region as a special place to make Pinot.

Bergström, Sigrid Chardonnay Willamette Valley 2022 96 View This wine has become a Willamette Valley icon of sorts. An intense Chardonnay with plenty of barrel and malolactic influence but waves of fresh citrus and saline sea minerality coming together. Candied ginger and honeyed apricot aromatics ply together with notes of lemon curd and dried chamomile. The palate is an exercise in opulence, lemongrass freshness cuts across a rich lemon cream. Piquant mineral tones of seaspray and white pepper spice linger over the top of concentrated citrus and a hint of almond cream. Delightful.

Bergström, Winery Block Pinot Noir, Chehalem Mountains Willamette Valley 2022 96 View From a tiny parcel of less than 1ha, the Winery Block is densely planted and farmed completely by hand the folks at Bergström liken it to a bonsai garden rather than a traditional vineyard. This Pinot Noir gets 100% whole cluster treatment in the cellar and its aromatic profile dazzles as a result. Spicy chicory root notes, sasparilla and wild mint play alongside blood orange zest and black tea. The palate shows ample structure as fine tannins frame a mineral streak of smoked sea salt. The bright fruit notes of ripe raspberries and juicy pomegranate pulp are lifted by notes of pine bough and spiced dried orange peel. Gorgeous.

Bethel Heights, Justice Vineyard Chardonnay, Eola-Amity Hills Willamette Valley 2022 96 View Ben Casteel shows a deft hand in the Chardonnay department and this Justice Vineyard bottling is no exception. A stunning array of minerality alights from the glass with ocean air wafting across notes of smoky grilled lemon, lemongrass and notes of dried chamomile. The palate shows a depth of complexity, a savoury introduction of dried white flowers and herbs transitions to lemon curd and verbena with a piquant spice element to finish it all.

Bethel Heights, Lewman Vineyard Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills Willamette Valley 2022 96 View This is the third vintage of this Pinot Noir from Lewman Vineyard which was established in 1992 by Bethel Heights' late neighbor Dennis Lewman. The vineyard was purchased in 2020 and became part of their estate holdings. An electric and upright Pinot loaded with dusty pomegranate aromatics, raspberry leaf and spiced dried orange peel. The palate pulses with verve and an umami-driven core of damp pine needles, smoky sea salt minerality and freshly turned soils. The core of red bramble fruits dangles a hint of rusticity across the palate's overriding elegance as a blood orange spritz brightens the whole affair toward the finish. Ageability that comes in an immediately enjoyable package.

Composition, Pinot Noir, Chehalem Mountains Willamette Valley 2022 96 View This Pinot Noir is from a unique plot in the Chehalem Mountains appellation in the Valley's north end. The dry-farmed, biodynamic site is one of the oldest plantings of Pinot Noir in the Willamette, having been planted by Dick Erath. The aromatics perfectly combine smoky violets, earth-driven umami and gorgeous red bramble berries. The palate shows these old vines' character with a depth and complexity framed by notes of turned earth, pine bough and forest floor. There is ample fresh fruit here, as blood orange and red berries are evocative of Burgundy. Beautiful.

Cristom Vineyards, Jessie Vineyard Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills Willamette Valley 2022 96 View This section of the Cristom estate was hit pretty hard with voles and they obliterated a big block of vines looking for water. The aromatics of fresh berries and fresh mint show the steep site's signature, taking twice the work of the rest of the single vineyards at Cristom. A balance of grace and power, this bottling was Steven Spurrier's favourite. The elegance overcomes the power of the site, with earth and forest floor aromas finishing the show. The palate is a marriage of ripeness with the savoury character and superb tannins that the vintage has given winemaker Daniel Estrin to work with. This is an ageable example of Oregon Pinot Noir with ripe berries, fresh bing cherry flesh and delicious notes of dried anise.

Cristom Vineyards, Marjorie Vineyard Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills Willamette Valley 2022 96 View The wild mint leaps from the glass at the outset, the Marjorie site was planted in 1982, on its own roots, replanted vine by vine starting in 2000. Aromatics of fresh spearmint, red bramble fruits and a tart spritz of blood orange complete the aromatic appeal. The tannins are substantial here and frame the wine's elegance with a structure that will enable some great ageing. It's a tough site to farm because of the spacing and the low pH. Tart red berries and a melange of dried scrub flavours meld into notes of blackberry and mint and a touch of white pepper to finish.

Cristom Vineyards, Paul Gerrie Vineyard Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills Willamette Valley 2022 96 View A newer site on the Cristom Estate (planted in 2014) and named for its founder. In the windy part of the Eola-Amity Hills, this vineyard sits between 200-275m and is made with about 50% whole cluster, a favourite technique of winemaker Daniel Estrin. Dusty aromatics open the wine with gravelly minerality, wild red bramble fruits and a note of salty sea air. On the palate, that mineral tone continues. Red and black berry fruits compete with a distinct tone of salted blood orange pulp. Wild anise and dill bring a savoury finish to this elegant showing.

Cristom Vineyards, Royer Vineyard Chardonnay, Eola-Amity Hills Willamette Valley 2022 96 View Ripe and opulent aromatics introduce this Chardonnay with juicy Meyer lemon. It comes from the west side of the Eola-Amity hills facing the Van Duzer corridor; there is no morning sunlight, and it ripens last of the Cristom Chardonnay blocks; winemaker Estrin has to fight the reduction here by dumping lees to keep the wines fresh. There is a juiciness to the palate, with early-season nectarine and apricot fuzz. Ripe Meyer lemon pulp finishes it off. Delicious.

Evening Land, Summum Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills Willamette Valley 2022 96 View The Summum comes from the lowest-yielding vines in the La Source parcel and this wine is made with 33% whole cluster. The aromatics balance elegance with deep umami character. Elements of turned earth and smoky rose petals play off against tart blackberries and blood oranges. The palate shows a concentration of fruit yielding freshness throughout. Plum skin and blackberries with mint are given over to savoury herbs, mouthfuls of dried violets, turned earth, smoked sea salt and a hint of nori, a wonderful display of umami and forest floor.

Evesham Wood, Temperance Hill Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills Willamette Valley 2022 96 View Richly mineral, with the elegance evocative of Burgundy. The Temperance Hill Pinot Noir from Evesham Wood is comprised of mostly 1982 planted vines, along with some replanting from 2015. Aromatics of dusty books, pencil lead and dried rose petals announce this beautiful Pinot Noir from one of Oregon's definitive cru sites. The palate is silken, with fine country hints of rusticity. Dried herbs, tamari and chicory root set a savoury tone met by elements of black tea and red plum skins. Delicious, refined and timeless.

Eyrie Vineyards, Outcrop Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills Willamette Valley 2022 96 View Own-rooted, Wadenswil vines from a northern exposure produce wines of savoury structure in the Eyrie Vineyards Outcrop. Fruit character predominates the aromatics, with a spicy blood orange melding with notes of sweet strawberries and savoury dried lavender. The palate goes savoury immediately with tea leaves, fresh mint, and a melange of white and green peppercorns. Structure, texture and, ultimately, longevity will win out.

Eyrie Vineyards, Roland Green Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills Willamette Valley 2022 96 View The Roland Green Pinot Noir really shows off its elegance and balance. With inviting aromas of rich red fruit, wet soil, and fresh mint leaves, it leads into a palate filled with complex savoury notes. The tannins are impressively smooth, making it a real pleasure to drink, especially for such a young wine. A bright pop of acidity keeps it fresh and lively, tying everything together beautifully.

Granville, Holstein Vineyard Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills Willamette Valley 2022 96 View From the Granville estate vineyard, which has been organically farmed as of 2016, this is just a gorgeous wine with floral pungency and earth-driven expression. Aromas of violets are paired with classic red-fruited Dundee Hills character and a suggestion of wild anise. It is lovely on the palate, with candied raspberries, delicate floral elements, and savoury pine sap and clove, finishing with wild spearmint. It is a really stunning wine. For Holstein, a farmer at heart, lots of detail goes into managing vigour to make this wine possible.

Granville, Koosah Vineyard Chardonnay, Eola-Amity Hills Willamette Valley 2022 96 View A high elevation Chardonnay from the upper blocks at a high elevation site, its delay meant there was no impact during the Spring frost that zapped a lot of buds. The windy conditions of the vintage created more viscosity in this wine, giving it a stunning texture. The Koosah bottling is 100% free-run Chardonnay, and Holstein uses the cigar barrel to extend the lees contact, along with partial malolactic fermentation. The Koosah elevation and exposure to the elements result in stunning clarity in its lemon-centric core. A note of honeyed apricot flesh leads quickly to rich lemon curd and blood orange rind, brightened by sea air salinity and elements of petrichor.

Granville, Koosah Vineyard Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills Willamette Valley 2022 96 View Résonance recently purchased this vineyard with a reputation on the rise. Kevin Chambers took a few risks in planting it, and they're paying off for winemakers up and down the Willamette Valley who are getting this fruit. Classic spiciness from the Eola-Amity, this bottling is its own-rooted block of intermixed clones; at 1100 ft and a block of Mt Eden clone, this Pinot Noir has a level of purity. It's a 25% whole cluster with a large format cooperage and spicy floral aromas. He adjusts his winemaking to make the best wine possible each year. Elegant, floral, and clove spice are beautiful, graceful and energetic. There is florality on the palate as well.

Holocene, Sidereal Pinot Noir, Ribbon Ridge Willamette Valley 2022 96 View Vigorously red-fruited, this is a classically styled Willamette Valley Pinot Noir from the Yamhill Carlton appellation, courtesy of Washington winemaker Todd Alexander. Gorgeous aromas of clipped roses, tart cranberry flesh and a bracing note of freshly chopped mint. The palate shows dusty ripe raspberries, a squeeze of blood orange and the spice and ample structure that the Yamhill-Carlton is known for, this is a wine to lay down and it will only improve with time. Delightful.

Hundred Suns, Carson Phillips Vineyard Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills Willamette Valley 2022 96 View This Pinot Noir comes from Carson Phillips Vineyard in the northwest end of the Dundee Hills, just above Bronson Creek. Organically farmed, it was fermented in two lots, one completely destemmed and the other with partial whole cluster. Briny aromatics mix with sweet berries and blood oranges. There is a fullness to this wine, a melange of ripe red berries, tart citrus and tomato leaf herbaceous character close around a core of earth-driven minerals and a precise, focused fruit finish.

Hundred Suns, Marianas Chardonnay Willamette Valley 2022 96 View This lovely Chardonnay is a selection of the best two barrels in the Hundred Suns cellar for 2022. Coming from Lone Feather Vineyard, which I know to be a McMinnville site this wine is designated as Willamette Valley, its name comes from the Marianas trench, in the deepest reaches of the Pacific Ocean and its maritime influence is undeniable. Concentrated and bright the aromatics of salted lemon, crushed chalk and briny oysters jump at you from the glass. The palate walks a tightrope between juicy Meyer lemon pulp and a raspy saline character. Smoky grilled lemon and crushed sea shells frame a thirst-slaking acidity that refreshes the palate sip after sip.

Hundred Suns, Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills Willamette Valley 2022 96 View A classic case of the whole being greater than the sum of its parts. The Eola-Amity bottling from Hundred Suns is a stellar Pinot Noir blended from three of the appellations sites, all picked on the same day, 13, October in that cool vintage that relied on a warm autumn ending to come to fruition. Big Cheese, Wahle and En Gedi Vineyards come together to create a stunning wine. Smoke, exotic spices and dried Mediterranean scrub for a showy, savoury aromatic wine. The palate is loaded with rooibos tea, smoky clove, white pepper and mouthfuls of juicy blue and black bramble fruits. It's a touch feral and ferrous, but its 100% enjoyable. For under $50, this wine is very, very impressive.

Hundred Suns, Sequitur Vineyard Pinot Noir, Ribbon Ridge Willamette Valley 2022 96 View Pungent floral aromatics introduce this wine from Sequitur, which sits above the Beaux Frères estate sites in Ribbon Ridge, surrounded by native forests. The palate shows great depth, elegance, and umami character collide; plum skins, blue berry fruits, and turned earth highlight an array of complexity. This wine is made with 35-40% whole cluster, and its structure communicates a great ageability.

Lingua Franca, The Plow Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills Willamette Valley 2022 96 View Smoky, earth-driven umami marks this aromatically intense bottling of The Plow from Lingua Franca. Sourced from choice blocks in the Lingua Franca estate Block 1, with a special massal selection of 777 as well as 115 in Block 3, Calera Clone in Block 6, and structure from clone 943 in Block 4. Gravelly soils give this wine all the earthen intensity you can handle. Turned soils and singed violets come together with notes of smoky clove and salty soy. The palate delivers ripe blackberries, savoury sesame oil and rich ferrous minerality that carries the finish with a touch of iron and blood. Wow.

Martin Woods, Bednarik Vineyard Pinot Noir, Tualatin Hills Willamette Valley 2022 96 View The Bednarik is a wine from own-rooted vines planted in the late 1980s in a secluded part of the Tualatin Hills appellation. With generous aromas of strawberries and cranberries that blend so well with the spice’s notes of cinnamon and clove and a hint of sweetness on the palate. Fleshy sweet cherries and blue mountain berries bring a core of ripe fruits to notes of dried herb and rich nori. The smoky saline note carries the lengthy mineral finish.

Martin Woods, Hyland Vineyard Pinot Noir, McMinnville Willamette Valley 2022 96 View From one of the oldest vineyards in the Willamette Valley, this Pinot Noir comes from own-rooted blocks planted in both 1988 and 89. Winemaker Evan Martin described Hyland's signature as having a ‘noble reduction’ and not much skin tannin. This Pinot Noir offers complexity without power. It's a playful dance of aromas, including blueberries, macerated plums, and a sprinkle of mulling spices, smoked cinnamon and an orange peel twist, all wrapped up with rose petal flourishes. Off the bat, it shows the silken texture that's possible with the own-rooted Pinot Noirs in the Willamette Valley. The palate offers a mix of blue fruits, spicy red berries, and mouthfuls of smoky violet tones. It's a captivating wine at such a young age. On the palate, it’s a savoury delight, showing off beautiful minerality, well-balanced acidity, and just the right touch of astringency due to the well-thought 17 months on lees. Simply elegant, I guess that's what they call a classic.

Martin Woods, Koosah Vineyard Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills Willamette Valley 2022 96 View The Pinot Noir from Koosah is one of the most spice-driven among the Martin Woods releases, with green aromatic notes of mint, rose hip oil and sassafras. This wine has an alpine-like freshness. The young vines at Koosah Vineyard, sitting at the highest elevation in the Valley—a name from the Kalapuya Native American people meaning 'beautiful ceiling of the sky'—yield a beautifully balanced and vibrant wine. The vineyard’s poetic name appropriately describes the wine, which features bold aromatics yet impressive freshness on the palate, with notes of mint, pine, and green spices on the finish. It is a medium-bodied wine with soft, grippy tannins.

Martin Woods, Mosaic Chardonnay Willamette Valley 2022 96 View This Chardonnay is a blend of the Yamhill Valley Vineyard and Pearlstad, which winemaker Evan Martin finds to be the two most saline sites he works with. Aromatics of crushed seashells and smoky grilled lemon with just a whisper of dried white flowers. The palate shows rich fruit, which Martin attributes to the Yamhill Valley site. Lemongrass and lemon verbena buoy the creamier citrus note. The tiny berries from the Yamhill Valley Vineyard give this wine skin tannin that contributes to its lengthy finish.

Morgen Long, Chardonnay Willamette Valley 2022 96 View Seven different vineyards, this is a true blend of the cellar. It's a glorious wine with smashed granite minerality, smoky flint, and grilled lemon peel. Cut Granny Smith apples, bright mint, and smoky lime flavours commence a parade of fruit and smoky stone, the signature of Seth Morgen Long's approach to creating intense, ethereal Chardonnays. ‘This is the most important one that I make, says Seth. ‘This is my proposition of the Willamette Valley.’ The assemblage of vineyards come and go. There are lots of volcanic soils and that Eola-Amity Hills spice; Seth believes it's the Valley's best Chardonnay appellation. Just under 30% new oak. 2022 was a challenging vintage owing to the loss of yields from frost.

Nicolas Jay, Own Rooted Pinot Noir Willamette Valley 2022 96 View A delightful blend committed to some of the Willamette Valley's oldest, own-rooted sites, including Nysa, Hyland Estate and the Nicolas Jay estate Bishop Creek site. It's a gorgeous Pinot Noir, with an effusive nose of candied red fruits and sweet, smoky rose petals. There is ample forest floor as freshly turned earth melds with sweet bright cherries, a squeeze of blood orange and loads of dried wild herbs which deliver a savoury finish. There's a silken texture that I often find in the own-rooted vine Pinot Noir from the Willamette. It's a lovely wine.

Résonance, Découverte Vineyard Chardonnay, Dundee Hills Willamette Valley 2022 96 View The Découverte Vineyard represents Résonance's second estate site in the Willamette Valley; initially planted in 1996, these vines are hitting their prime at about 200-250 metres in elevation. This Chardonnay is astonishingly aromatic with hints of white lilac, chipped flint and savoury notes of grilled lemon peel. The palate is electrifying. Lively grilled citrus, smoky gunflint and savoury seaside salinity play alongside juicy Meyer lemon pulp notes and grilled sea salt. Deliciously vibrant.

Roserock, Zépherine Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills Willamette Valley 2022 96 View A gorgeously floral nose from the Zéphirine, a barrel selection cuvée from the Roserock estate in the Eola-Amity Hills at the southern tip of the Eola-Amity Hills. The fragrant complexity veers from smoky violet notes to dusty Oregon marionberry and a sweet blueberry compote. The palate shows a textured array of blue mountain berries, sweet blackberries, smoky clove and black tea. Structure and finesse come together wonderfully in the Zéphirine.

Tan Fruit, Dupee Vineyard Chardonnay, McMinnville Willamette Valley 2022 96 View From the far west of the McMinnville AVA, near Hyland Vineyard, the Dupee Vineyard is planted to the Mt Eden clone. It barely ripens, according to winemaker Jim Maresh. The soils are as red as any soils Maresh has seen in Oregon. The wine's personality comes from the soil. Jim brings the grapes in al dente (an early pick). ‘I don't get too cute with fermentation.’ To get the cleanest or purest fermentations. Maresh wants to get them bone dry, and Chardonnay likes to quit at 3g/L. ‘I just can't have that,’ he says.’The dryness gives the wine a real tension and freshness. Maresh uses between 10-30% new oak and leaves it in barrel for a year. Transfer to stainless steel drums, 3-6 mos in steel. Bright lemon drop candy aromatics, oyster shells, savoury herbs. ‘I want to be refreshed,’ says Maresh, ‘we made a mistake letting beer have "ice cold and refreshing." This is what wine should be.’ The palate is compelling, with a linear throughline of flinty minerality, smoky lemon peel and white pepper.

Walter Scott, Witness Tree Vineyard Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills Willamette Valley 2022 96 View This is a dynamite Pinot Noir from a long-standing Eola Amity site near the Cristom estate, which has recently come under new ownership. It has elegant violet aromas and dark woodland character. This is a brooding Pinot Noir, with depth, length, and freshness that reaches across its inky persona. Dark bramble fruits are tart and lively, followed by mouthfuls of dark violets, smoked sea salt umami, and a finish lifted by wild herbs and pine tar. Delicious.

Walter Scott, Hyland Vineyard Chardonnay, McMinnville Willamette Valley 2022 96 View Richly aromatic, the Hyland Vineyard Chardonnay from Walter Scott comes from a single block of own-rooted 108 clones planted in 1979 on volcanic Jory soil. Reductive flint notes mingle with candied ginger and savoury lemongrass notes. The palate is richly fruited with grilled pineapple, salty seaspray and a spine of minerality that dominates the finish.

Walter Scott, Justice Vineyard Chardonnay Willamette Valley 2022 96 View Showing an electric austerity, the Justice Vineyard sits exposed on a ridgeline in the Eola-Amity appellation, buffetted by the winds through the Van Duzer Corridor. Reductive and flinty aromatics with flashes of green mangoes, smashed chalk and grilled lemon. The palate is stony with a mineral spine that dictates terms to white nectarine flesh, fresh ginger root and a whack of salty sea air.

Walter Scott, Koosah Vineyard Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills Willamette Valley 2022 96 View Mouthfuls of glorious fresh berries and mint mark this bottling from Koosah Vineyard, the darling own-rooted site in the Eola-Amity Hills. Bright purple violet aromas mingle with freshly turned soils, and tart crushed berry flesh brushes past a note of graphite. The palate is embued with such intensity. Blackberries and mint play alongside figs and clove. The silken character of old vine Pinot Noir from the Willamette Valley is unmistakable in the elegance of this wine. Beautiful.

Ambar Estate, Estate Chardonnay, Dundee Hills Willamette Valley 2022 95 View With the second vintage of wines from Ambar Estate and the wildly talented winemaker, Kate Payne Brown, the high bar has already been raised. This Chardonnay is a brilliant balance of airy sea breeze minerality and concentrated lemon curd. Payne Brown is a proponent of whole cluster and lees contact which fill this wine out beautifully. A gorgeous texture, with lemon verbena and lemon grass along with a core of sea salt minerality, sprightly yet intense.

Arterberry Maresh, Old Vines Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills Willamette Valley 2022 95 View A floral nose with violets and rose petals leading the way. This comes from two old vine sites in the Dundee Hills. It was not affected by the frost in 2022, winemaker Jim Maresh got to use his primary shoots, and that means the wine stays concentrated. Weber Vineyard is a quarter mile from Maresh Vineyard on Worden Hill Road. Gobs of fresh berries, savoury dried anise, and bramble fruits mark the palate.

Bergström, La Spirale Vineyard Pinot Noir, Ribbon Ridge Willamette Valley 2022 95 View From an estate site in Ribbon Ridge that was planted in 2005 to a variety of soil types, comes a bright and freshly fruited Pinot Noir, quintessentially Oregon in its way. Aromas of tart cranberries and candied orange peel mingle with notes of white pepper and spearmint. The palate is brilliantly lifted as tart raspberries and piquant white pepper notes carry the forepalate. A core of spicy chicory root is balanced against early-season strawberries and a linear minerality with hints of salinity at the finish.

Bergström, Le Pré du Col Vineyard Pinot Noir, Ribbon Ridge Willamette Valley 2022 95 View Intense salinity comes from this 2006 planted site in the Ribbon Ride appellation. The aromas of a salty sea breeze are joined by notes of wild green strawberries and freshly chopped spearmint. The palate is bright and beguiling with sappy red fruits playing against a streak of minerality and bright orange zest acidity that shows a lively and almost saline tinge to the finish. The finish lingers long, and there is a note of concentrated blood orange that leaves an exclamation mark at the end. Indeed an age-worthy wine that will only show more depth in years to come.

Bethel Heights, Aeolian Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills Willamette Valley 2022 95 View Named for the wind that defines the EolaAmity Hills appellation, the Aeolian Pinot Noir is savoury and elegant. Aromatics of bright strawberries, raspberry leaf and freshly turned soil are lifted by notes of pine bough and wild mint. The palate is gorgeously spiced as delicate flavours of clove, spiced orange peel and black tea come to the fore and enhance rich ripe strawberries and wild herbs. Energy, tension and depth all make themselves known. There's ample complexity and beautifully fine tannins that show this wine's ageability and grace.

Bethel Heights, Casteel Chardonnay, Eola-Amity Hills Willamette Valley 2022 95 View A ripe and fleshy iteration of the Casteel Chardonnay from Bethel Heights shows an impressive depth of fruit. The Casteel is a barrel selection from the oldest vines planted in 1977 and the adjacent block planted in 1994, on the Eola-Amity Hills estate site. Weighty aromatics of lemon curd and roast almonds are lifted by notes of briny oyster shells and dried white flowers. The palate shows a rich ripe stone fruited density. Grilled peach, honeyed apricot and white tea leaves mingle with sappy Meyer lemon pulp and a tangy candied orange peel finish

Big Table Farm, Pinot Noir, Pelos Sandberg Vineyard, Eola-Amity Hills Willamette Valley 2022 95 View A gorgeously knit together PInot Noir evocative of the Old World from the Pelos Sandberg site in the Eola Amity Hills. Aromas of tomato leaf, spearmint and wild dill play alongside currant and tart raspberry notes. The palate is so definitively structured, and well-knit tannins bring complex wild mountain berries to life, as chicory spice, white pepper, and dried lavender complete the picture.

Cristom Vineyards, Louise Vineyard Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills Willamette Valley 2022 95 View Most diverse soils on the property the Louise is the only site without 100% volcanic soils. The warmest site on the property, protected from the Van Duzer winds from a horseshoe of forest is about radiance of warmth for winemaker Estrin. This site can get big fast, so he picks them a bit earlier than the others and has to pay attention to the extraction, exotic spice aromatics, Chinese five spice and Oolong tea. This is a bit more broad-shouldered and the tannins intimate that this will go the distance. The palate leans into savoury spice, with black tea, wild anise blackberries and mint. Brooding and elegant.

Cristom Vineyards, Seven Springs Vineyard Chardonnay, Eola-Amity Hills Willamette Valley 2022 95 View A saline seaspray note, what winemaker Daniel Estrin refers to as toasted chamomile, owing to the cooperage. There is a smoky grilled lemon character that leaps forward from the aromatics and a beguiling spice note that is the signature of the Eola-Amity Hills. Fleshy yet fresh, with grilled citrus, lemongrass and white pepper spice, the saline minerality carries through on the palate.

Domaine Drouhin Oregon, Laurène Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills Willamette Valley 2022 95 View The Drouhin estate's flagship Pinot Noir is a barrel selection comprised of fruit from their Dundee Hills estate. Perfectly perfumed with classic Willamette Valley berries, forest floor and notes of singed rose petals and dried lavender. The palate shows dusty bramble fruits, concentrated tart blackberries and a freshness alighting from muddled mint leaves. A melange of five spice, smoky clove and forest-inspired minerality carries this wine, its elegance and structure give a hint to its ageability.

Evesham Wood, Cuvée, Eola-Amity Hills Willamette Valley 2022 95 View The Eola-Amity Hills Cuvée comes from four vineyards, which include the estate Le Puits Sec. This is a wine that offers an incredible value for Pinot Noir and can be had for under $40. Fresh and lively aromatics of tart cranberries, fresh spearmint and white pepper leap forward from the glass. The palate is complex and vibrant, with tart red bramble fruits, a squeeze of blood orange and mouthfuls of crushed violets that finish with a seaspray minerality.

Evesham Wood, Cuvée J, Eola-Amity Hills Willamette Valley 2022 95 View The Cuvée J comes from Evesham Wood's estate, Le Puits Sec vineyard, with about 85% of this wine sourced from own-rooted vines that date to 1986. The wines that Erin Nuccio is making are imbued with elegance throughout. There is a savoury character in this wine's aromatics, evocative of rosehip oil, wild mint and white pepper that are joined by notes of tart Montmorency cherries. The palate flashes lots of earth tones, turned soils, damp pine needles and intensely spiced blood orange pulp. It's delicious and a little bit brooding.

Eyrie Vineyards, The Eyrie Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills Willamette Valley 2022 95 View This Pinot from 56-year-old vines is named for the old hawk's nest that occupied the top of an old Douglas fir tree that still looms over the vineyard's original blocks where Oregon Pinot Noir began. Often earthen in character, this wine from the cool 2022 vintage shows hints of damp forest floor alongside aromatics of muddled strawberries, sweet candied raspberry notes and roughly chopped mint. A spicy blood orange streaks across the palate, followed by chicory root and sasparilla savouriness. A green tea leaf and sweet fruit note guide the finish.

Haden Fig, Freedom Hill Vineyard Pinot Noir, Mt Pisgah Willamette Valley 2022 95 View From a tiny parcel, less than 1ha of Pommard clone Pinot Noir on 28-year-old vines. This is a fresh, gorgeous Pinot Noir of place for under $40. Wild, woodland aromas of pine tar, forest floor and smashed red berries soar from the glass, so inviting. The palate is a melange of bramble fruits, brightened by notes of wild spearmint, green peppercorn and lively dried wild herbs. Dynamite elegance.

Hundred Suns, Bednarik Vineyard Pinot Noir, Tualatin Hills Willamette Valley 2022 95 View The Bednarik Pinot Noir is from own-rooted vines planted in the late 80s in a secluded part of the Tualatin Hills appellation. Floral aromatics of violets, dried lavender and spice lean forward with a background of ripe cherry flesh and smoky citrus tones. The palate is fresh yet fleshy, with ripe berries, roughly chopped mint and muddled strawberries. The texture and structure imbue this wine with elegance. It finishes tart with Montmorency cherries and just a kiss of fresh ground white pepper.

Hundred Suns, Old Eight Cut Chardonnay Willamette Valley 2022 95 View A gorgeous Chardonnay from Hundred Suns that leans into the spice and saline character of the cool Willamette Valley growing conditions, sourced from Lone Feather (McMinnville) and Cole Road Vineyard (Eola-Amity Hills). This Chardonnay was whole-cluster pressed and then went to barrel with lees for 11 months. Cut Granny Smith apples, white pepper, and a streak of oyster shell salinity cuts through this wine. The palate continues with smoky grilled lemon, Fuji apple skin and a generous saline mineral finish. In the sub-$35 category, this much complexity is very difficult to come by, brilliant.

Lange, Estate Vineyard Chardonnay, Dundee Hills Willamette Valley 2022 95 View A gorgeous example of what the Willamette Valley can do with Chardonnay, the Estate bottling from Lange is a classic, from a single block planted with Dijon clones 76, 95, and 96. The Langes have produced Chardonnay in Oregon for 35 years. Complexly aromatic with notes of petrichor, nutmeg, smoky minerality and honeyed fruits. The palate offers ample depth of fruit with a spine of savoury spiciness. Grilled lemon peel and sea salt come together beautifully, complemented by notes of lemon curd, crushed granite minerality, and a spicy cardamom depth to the finish.

Lingua Franca, Bunker Hill Chardonnay Willamette Valley 2022 95 View From the Bunker Hill estate site in the south Salem Hills was planted in 1995 to some of the region's first Dijon clone Chardonnay. The brilliance of minerality and freshness is balanced wonderfully with a core of juicy citrus. Aromatics of dried chamomile, seaspray and lemon zest transition to a palate that holds juicy Meyer lemon pulp, tangerine rind and fresh-cut Granny Smith apples. Built for ageing, it is 67% whole cluster pressed, then barrel fermented for 11 months ageing on lees. It's a brilliant wine with serious precision and longevity.

Lingua Franca, Chers Amis Chardonnay, Willamette Valley 2022 95 View The Chers Amis from Lingua Franca is from a non-estate vineyard in the Eola Amity Hills, and it shows brilliant minerality and juicy citrus pulp. Aromas of sea breeze, salted lemon rind and dried white flowers. The palate shows concentrated notes of lemon balm, nectarine skin and brilliant saline minerality that carries the finish.

Lingua Franca, Tongue 'n Cheek Pinot Noir Willamette Valley 2022 95 View From vineyards in both the Yamhill-Carlton and Dundee Hills, this is an impressive Pinot Noir; dark and layered, fashioned in a touch riper style. Here minerality and savoury depth combine with fresh, ripe berry fruits. Rich aromas of dried violets, turned soils and pomegranate fruits combine showing depth, an elegance balanced by hints of opulence. The smokiness on the palate continues with clove and exotic spices, rich ripe raspberry and smoky blood orange flavours combined with rooibos and wild blue mountain berries. There's a smoky edge that pulls you into a mineral-toned finish.

Martin Woods, Hyland Vineyard Riesling, McMinnville Willamette Valley 2022 95 View This Riesling from the Hyland old blocks was picked the day before the rains came on October 21st 2022. It's an instant classic with 25% botrytised fruit. It gives generous petrol and grilled peach aromatics. The palate offers gorgeous peach ring candies, smoky grilled pineapple flesh and an undertone of flinty minerality.

Martin Woods, Koosah Vineyard Chardonnay, Eola-Amity Hills Willamette Valley 2022 95 View The Koosah is a bolder Chardonnay choice in the Martin Woods portfolio. The floral quality of its aromas balances the somewhat rich mouthfeel of its medium—to full-body palate. With that said, it maintains a vibrant energy and nice overall structure - balanced acidity - featuring notes of stone fruits, crispy apples, lemon peel, and herbs. There is a phenolic structure and a rich texture. This wine nails both. Winemaker Evan Martin is a huge fan of the Koosah site, ‘I think it is the greatest Chardonnay vineyard in the Willamette Valley.’

Martin Woods, Pearlstad Vineyard Chardonnay, Eola-Amity Hills, Willamette Valley 2022 95 View The use of old Oregon oak (30-40%) in this wine is an interesting choice. Rather than the bold, round texture typically associated with French oak in Chardonnays. There is a very expressive lemon oil aromatic along with salted lemon freshness. The native oak creates a unique tension that lifts the flavours to the tip of your tongue. This vibrant wine features a lovely mineral and saline character, with notes of honey, pears, doughy crackers, and a delicate citrus floral finish.

Martin Woods, Temperance Hill Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills Willamette Valley 2022 95 View This Pinot Noir comes from two blocks on the upper bench of Temperance Hill between 200-270m east-facing slopes on rocky volcanic soils, and this is Martin's second vintage getting from there. With spicy clove and green peppercorn aromatics that are buoyed by red and blue fruits. On the palate, you'll quickly notice hints of thyme, violets, and forest floor. It’s a medium to full-bodied wine that doesn't feel heavy on the palate. This wine carries the classic Eola-Amity spice. It's structured and upright.

Morgen Long, Chardonnay, Eola-Amity Hills Willamette Valley 2022 95 View This Eola-Amity bottling is comprised of some of the appellations' most choice sites. Two-thirds Seven Springs and one-third X Omni vineyard with less than 20% new oak. It's a wine loaded with verve and electricity—aromas of crunchy sea salt and lime pith transition to crushed stone. The palate is lean and angular with pulsating vibrancy. It's the most aromatic of Morgen Long's line-up. Many once-filled barrels give the palate characteristics of smoky flint, crushed slate and dried lime leaves. Gorgeous.

Morgen Long, Temperance Hill Chardonnay, Eola-Amity Hills Willamette Valley 2022 95 View A Willamette Valley icon, Temperance Hill, which was picked for this wine on the 9th of October, 2022. This is Morgen Long's second year getting fruit from the site, which was young vines planted in 2019 and the Dijon 76 clone. This young block is planted in short rows, facing north, which differs from the east and south-facing old vines. The fruit that winemaker Seth Morgen Long gets is a fourth leaf. The Chardonnay is energetic and almost electric, with smoky flint and crushed slate, lemon drop candy. The palate shows absolute linearity, crushed slate, and briny oyster shell, and the throughline of smoky citrus pulp intensity is maintained in the Morgen Long Chardonnays. This wine has no new oak, which is a departure from the winemaking style.

Morgen Long, X Omni Chardonnay, Eola-Amity Hills Willamette Valley 2022 95 View Seth believes that X Omni is Oregon's most serious Chardonnay site, planted to 4 hectares of Chardonnay. Seth gets blocks 4 and 5, which are younger vines. This wine is a concentration of saline elements, and grilled citrus, lemon drop candy powder, and juicy citrus are braced by petrichor and spice. The palate reflects the spine-tingling minerality with lots of green mangoes and grilled pineapple. Oak and reduction give Seth his smoky citrus signature; he goes for structure and texture; his technique is so constrained (in each wine) that he hopes to show the site signature in each bottling. This wine is complex owing to the marriage of the two blocks with the differing ripeness. He really pushes this wine from pressing to oak.

Nicolas Jay, Affinités Chardonnay Willamette Valley 2022 95 View ‘Chardonnay really suffered with the frosts in 2022, and I was worried about the ripening conditions this vintage, but in general, things worked out,’ says Jean Nicolas Méo. Fruit from Bishop Creek, Spirit Hill and von Oehsen, a site of 20-year-old vines in the Eola-Amity Hills. There is a great deal of minerality. ‘For Chardonnay, this is not a super ripe vintage, it's around 21 or 22 brix. In general, sugars were low, and the wines carry great freshness and the Chardonnays achieved optimum ripeness in a very light way. There is a liveliness,’ Méo concludes. This wine offers great minerality, ample smoky lemon peel, a saline throughline that is the calling card of great Willamette Valley Chardonnay.

Nicolas Jay, Bishop Creek Pinot Noir, Yamhill-Carlton Willamette Valley 2022 95 View Picked in three sweeps, starting with the 777, followed by the Pommard clone being ripe a touch earlier than the Wadenswil, the tannins of the latter clone demand a later pick. A sturdier wine with more savoury characteristics and black fruit, Bishop Creek always shows big tannins and these will need more time. Spiced aromatics with ample white pepper, and savoury dried herbs from this own-rooted vineyard. The 777 Pinot Noir is on old vine, Sauvignon Blanc rootstock and the palate shows a fruited density that is balanced by real brightness. Tart smoky citrus notes, raspberries and a hint of pomegranate pulp are enveloped by savoury dried herbs.

Nicolas Jay, L'ensemble Pinot Noir Willamette Valley 2022 95 View A good bit of this wine comes from Bishop Creek, up to one-third, though it includes five to six other sites. ‘The idea of this wine is to express both the Valley and the vintage,’ says Jean Nicolas Méo. It's both a vineyard and barrel selection and 30% new oak. The aromatics are grounded in red florals, with touches of earth and a spritz of spiced blood orange. The palate is elegant and refined, with tart berries, a silken structure and a beautiful finish of savoury spice. We make the barrel selection for this wine first before we make our single vineyard wines. ‘These are the best sites and our best barrels from the vintage,’ says partner Jay Boberg.

Ponzi Vineyards, Cuvée, Eola-Amity Hills Willamette Valley 2022 95 View Gorgeously flashy, the Eola Amity Hills Cuvée is from the Bieze and Holmes Hill vineyards far to the south of the Ponzi estate in the Laurelwood District at the valley's north end. Aromatically generous with candied cherries, smoky violets and rich turned garden soils. The palate offers juicy red bramble berries, which buoy the black tea and umami earthen depths of this Pinot Noir. Well-knit, this cuvée brings together freshness and depth. Cranberry and ripe wild strawberries mingle with blood orange, brown spices and a note of peppery spice to finish.

Résonance, Koosah Vineyard Chardonnay, Eola-Amity Hills Willamette Valley 2022 95 View Stunning. The Résonance Koosah Vineyard Chardonnay is a thing of beauty. Opulent aromatics of lemon curd and bruised apples alongside green tea and a savoury note of grilled lemon. The palate ushers in layered complexity as smoky chipped flint and briny sea spray are given over to green mangoes, lemon oil and smoked cardamom spice flavours. An intense electric spine of minerality lifts the concentrated fruit flavours to a bright finish of lime pith and petrichor stoniness.

Sequitur, Chardonnay, Ribbon Ridge Willamette Valley 2022 95 View From just a half-acre (.2ha) block from the Sequitur Vineyard, the 76 Dijon clone is what makes this wine. Only four barrels of this wine are made, and 25% new oak. In the southeast corner of the vineyard, known as block 10. This was picked in two batches, with a week in between. There is a rich savoury brilliance to the smoky citrus. Reductive in style, grilled lemon peel, savoury herbs and roasted chamomile notes. The palate is spiced with a saline minerality, white pepper and smoky grilled lemon. The first pick goes into stainless, using the "Black Chardonnay" technique, and the second pick is combined with the first press and is then barreled down together to finish fermentation.

Tan Fruit, Anela Vineyard Chardonnay, Chehalem Mountains Willamette Valley 2022 95 View Off of King's Grade road, this site looks like the Rocks in Walla Walla, says Maresh. The vineyard name Anela is Hawaiian for Angel. Planted in 2016, but winemaker Maresh believes that Chardonnay doesn't require the old vine complexity of Pinot Noir. Stony aromatics and ripe nectarine notes leap from the glass. Power and richness, subtle stony character plays off against very ripe nectarine flesh, and ripe peach shows a hint of phenolics.

Tan Fruit, White Walnut Chardonnay, Dundee Hills Willamette Valley 2022 95 View From what Maresh calls an incredible vineyard in the Dundee Hills, he believes that no other Oregon site has more unique clonal diversity. It's a melange of suitcase selections and far-flung clones planted in 2012. This is a wine of complexity with perfumed aromatics, Maresh believes there is a Musque clone somewhere in the mystery field blend. The aromatics are a bit of a mystery, juicy citrus melds with herbaceous character and a throughline of savoury saline minerality. The palate is spicy and alive. White pepper and chamomile, with a smoky grilled lemon finish, leans into savouriness and lasts seemingly for five minutes. The complexity of the finish is hard to pin down, but the impression it leaves is one of unique Chardonnay from the Willamette Valley.

Walter Scott, Freedom Hill Vineyard Chardonnay, Mt Pisgah Willamette Valley 2022 95 View Reductive notes of smoky lime and flint announce the aromatics of this Chardonnay from Mt Pisgah's Freedom Hill Vineyard. The elegance and austerity of this mineral-rich wine spring forward with complimentary sea air and grilled pineapple aromas. The palate is lively, bright, and mineral-driven, as gobs of briny oyster shell touch off laser-focused citrus and smoky chipped flint.

Walter Scott, Sojeau Vineyard Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills Willamette Valley 2022 95 View Delicate and intense all at once, the Sojeau Vineyard Pinot Noir is a wine that displays the elegant oomph that Oregon-grown Pinot Noir can achieve. A rocky slope in the southern end of the Eola-Amity Hills, Sojeau has been certified organic for nearly 15 years. Concentrated aromatics of crushed pomegranate, turned earth and chipped flint spill forth from the glass. The palate offers layers of berry fruits, tart raspberry teases out blood orange notes and mingles with mint and white tea leaves. Delightful.

Archery Summit, Summit Vineyard Chardonnay, Dundee Hills Willamette Valley 2022 94 View The Summit Vineyard Chardonnay from Archery Summit is deliciously savoury with soaring mineral tones. Aromatics of lemon verbena and chamomile make room for honey and white tea. There is a brilliant saline mineral streak, smoky notes of grilled lemon and sea spray balance a rich lemon curd. The savoury finish buoys the creamy citrus with a pop of lemon grass.

Bryn Mawr, Krista's Block Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills Willamette Valley 2022 94 View A wine named for a redhead, Krista's block is planted on a steeper, rockier south-facing slope that is exposed to the cold Ocean winds coming from the west. Earth-driven aromatics frame ripe berries, redolent Roiboos and a hint of smoke. The palate is a melange of savoury herbs and dusty bramble fruits. Red and black berries mingle with deep herbal notes of dried anise, wild herbs and tart blood orange zest delivering a brilliance at the finish. This Pinot Noir has everything, the richness of fruit, wonderfully savoury character and gorgeous complementary spice. The ageability is undeniable.

Et Fille, Palmer Creek Vineyard Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills Willamette Valley 2022 94 View Palmer Creek is a lower elevation site in the Eola-Amity Hills and occupies the darker blue fruit continuum for Mozeico while giving plenty of spice and structure. Minerality and dusty aromatics with notes of the Eola-Amity spice, sweet berry fruits, blood orange and mouthfuls of dried mint and anise. There is a fantastic spice finish that the region is known for, with white and green peppercorn and elements of smoky clove.

