The 38th Auction Napa Valley raised US$13.6 million for local community charities - including some lots going over $1 million each...

Auction Napa Valley 2018 raises over US$13 million

The annual Auction Napa Valley, held by the Napa Valley Vintners, had another successful year of fundraising.

This year’s total of US$13.6 million is down on last year’s record of almost US$16 million.

The honorary chairs for this year were the fourth-generation Mondavi sisters of the Peter Mondavi Sr. family – the youngest ever to chair the event.

‘We were thrilled to share everything we love and have experienced throughout our lives in the beautiful Napa Valley,’ said Angelina Mondavi.

‘My sisters and I are so grateful for the generosity of our vintners, bidders and community. Their contributions will help children and families in Napa County, from American Canyon to Calistoga.’

Million dollar lots

Lot 11, which included four imperials of Opus One and an experience for two couples to attend the Masked Ball at the Palace of Versailles, was frantically bit over and eventually raised a total of US$1.4 million.

Lot 20 included 18 bottles of Napa Valley wine and an experience at the 2019 U.S. Open Golf Tournament at Pebble Beach, went for US$1 million.

The Napa Valley Vintners ‘Fund-the-Future’ – a donations section – raised US$2.35 million.

Barrel and online auction

The highest lot for the barrel auction was VGS Chateau Potelle, red blend 2016, which went for US$114,300.

Other top lots included Cardinale 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon for US$68,900 and Staglin Family Vineyard 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon for US$54,150.

In the online auction, a salmanazar of Shafer Vineyards 1995 Hillside Select went for US$20,200. A lot of six Mayacamas Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon 2013 in various bottle sizes, plus a golf getaway for four, went for US$20,000.

A trio of three litre Aubert Wines Chardonnay 2014s sold for US$15,050.

Signorello Estate, which was burned in the Napa Valley fires in 2017, donated a five-liter etched bottle of the 2008 Padrone Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, and a dinner for eight cooked by their chef in your home, with wines picked by their sommelier. This lot sold for US$12,500.

The Auction Napa Valley has been running since 1981, raising money for local community charities.