Australian winery vandals drain 1.2m litres from vats

More than 1.5m bottles-worth of wine has been drained from winery vats in South Australia in an apparent act of vandalism.

Police in the South Australia’s Riverland region appealed to the public for help after the winery vandals attacked vats and allowed 1.2m litres of red wine to gush on to the ground. That is equivalent to 1.6m bottles of wine.

The attack happened at Monash between 3pm on 28 December and 9am on 29 December, said police in the Murray Mallee area.

A smell of fermented grapes filled the air around the Riverland Vintners winery at Monash, according to The Advertiser newspaper in Adelaide.

The winery has been owned by South Australian Wine Group since 2013. It has a crushing capacity of 25,000 tonnes of grapes and can store up to 34m litres of wine.

It is not the first time that South Australia police have investigated crime at a winery.

Last year, South Australia police released CCTV footage purportedly showing burglars stealing bottles of wine from Cardinham Estate in Clare Valley.