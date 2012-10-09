Barbaresco winemaker Angelo Rocca dies

Celebrated Barbaresco wine producer Angelo Rocca has died in a plane crash.

Celebrated Barbaresco wine producer Angelo Rocca, of the family firm Albino Rocca, has died in a plane crash.

Rocca, 64, was piloting his own light plane not far from the Piedmont city of Alessandria when his plane crashed into a field just metres from the A21 Highway.

According to reports, there was dense fog yesterday in the area at the time of the crash, although the exact reasons for the accident are unknown. Rocca’s companion, Carmen Mazza, also perished in the accident.

Albino Rocca’s lauded Barbarescos, Ronchi, Ovello Vigna Loreto and Vigneto Brich Ronchi Riserva, are some of the most acclaimed in the denomination.

Angelo Rocca’s small plane had become a fixture in the skies above Barbaresco, and he was a passionate pilot who also loved fast cars. ‘He lived life the fullest,’ said Aldo Vacca, director of Produttori del Barbaresco. ‘Most people in Barbaresco are closed and reserved, but Angelo was full of life, and was incredibly outgoing and generous. He was always willing to lend a hand to other producers. We’ll miss him.’

‘Besides being a great winemaker, Angelo had an intense energy and was always on the go,’ said fellow producer Bruno Rocca, no relation to Angelo. ‘He had a very innovative spirit, and always wanted to try new things. His death is a great loss to Barbaresco.’

Angelo Rocca leaves behind three grown daughters, Daniela, Monica and Paola, who all work at the firm.

Written by Kerin O’Keefe