Beatles Krug bottle up for auction

An empty bottle of 1952 Krug Extra Sec, signed by three Beatles, will go under the hammer at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas on 3 July.

The bottle, which featured as a prop in the legendary group’s 1967 Penny Lane video, was signed by John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison.

It’s estimate is set between US$15,000 and US$25,000, ‘but we think it will go for a lot more,’ Gary Sohmers of ItsOnlyRocknRoll.com, told decanter.com.

The auction house will feature 400 lots of Beatles memorabilia – from a previously unknown concert poster, advertising The Beatles appearing in St. Louis in 1966 that is expected to bring over US$50,000, to items belonging to original Beatles bass player Stuart Sutcliffe.

In 1967 the Beatles produced two music videos to promote the double-A-side single Penny Lane and Strawberry Fields Forever. The video for Penny Lane, shot in a park near London, features a clip of the four sitting at a round table with candelabras, flowers, glasses and a champagne bucket containing the open bottle of Krug. At one point in the video, John overturns the table, scattering the props.

A fan on location watching the filming salvaged the empty bottle and asked the Beatles if they could sign it. The autographs have been verified by Frank Caiazzo, an authority on Beatles signatures, Sohmers said.

Written by Panos Kakaviatos