Boisset and Alex Gambal have entered exclusive talks to agree a takeover deal, said the Boisset family, following several weeks of speculation in the region.

Financial details were not disclosed.

Alex Gambal, originally from Boston in the US, moved to Burgundy in 1993 and set up his own merchant house in Beaune in 1997.

He also began producing his own wines and has progressively added vineyards to his portfolio in the last two decades.

Boisset will add around 12 hectares of vines, including some prized plots at premier and grand cru level, if the deal with Gambal goes through.

The Boisset family added, ‘It is envisaged that Alex Gambal will continue to participate in the development of the estate alongside the Boisset family.’

Both parties are proponents of organic and biodynamic methods in the vineyard.

Alongside its major merchant businesses in Burgundy, Boisset also owns wine properties in the US, including Buena Vista winery and biodynamic-certified Raymond Vineyards in California.

The family recently opened a new wine museum and tasting room at the historic Oakville Grocery in Napa Valley.