Cream of the Crop Auction: the drinks industry comes together ahead of the festive season

The Drinks Trust has partnered with Whisky.Auction to host its first annual auction, with all proceeds used to fund the different projects through which the charity supports the UK hospitality sector.

The Drinks Trust is a community organisation for the drinks industry, offering educational, institutional, and peer-to-peer support to the sector’s professionals. It also provides wellbeing and financial assistance in challenging times, such as those the industry is currently facing. In 2020 alone, over 660,000 people in the hospitality & drinks industry lost their jobs with direct impact on the livelihood and mental health of many workers and their families.

Throughout the pandemic, The Drinks Trust has provided individuals with financial support, mental health services and vocational development, supported by a network of partners and sponsors (including Decanter) who have contributed in multiple ways to the charity’s initiatives. The latest initiative is the Cream of the Crop charity auction, with an impressive line-up of lots going under the hammer, donated by different stakeholders.

From 14 to 23 November, buyers can place their bids on 90 different items and experiences, including unique dining & tasting sessions and rare wine and spirits bottles.

Cream of the Crop auction: Pick of the lots Tasting Experience and Tour of Glenmorangie Distillery Tasting and tour at Glenmorangie distillery for two people. This lot includes an overnight stay at Glenmorangie House with a delicious dinner and breakfast.

A two-night stay in Suffolk with Adnams An experience for two from the leading independent brewer, distiller and wine merchant based on the Suffolk coast, including a private distillery tour, wine tasting and dinner. Hattingley Valley winemaking experience Set in the east Hampshire countryside, Hattingley Valley offers an exclusive opportunity for a private masterclass, for up to six guests, with Hattingley’s head winemaker and director, Emma Rice. Dinner for two at Cabotte restaurant with wine A meal at Cabotte Wine Bar & Restaurant, founded by Master Sommeliers Xavi Rousset and Gearoid Devaney, offering authentic French cuisine paired with a unique, Burgundy-focused wine list. Methuselah of Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial Champagne Certainly a bottle to impress this Christmas: 600ml of a world-famous fizz. Donated by Enotria & Co. Mystery Case of Wine Curated by Decanter There are three Decanter Mystery Cases up for grabs, each containing a selection of 12 bottles selected by the Decanter team.

Browse all the lots and place your bids via Whisky.Auction.

For more information about The Drinks Trust visit the website at www.drinkstrust.org.uk

Related content