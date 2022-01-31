Debating and Debunking Generations of Wine Myths: A Wine Access Webinar

Entirely true, perhaps a kernel of truth, or complete fiction: don’t miss this panel discussion aimed at debunking fallacies and providing answers to the common misconceptions in wine.

The discussion will be hosted by Vanessa Conlin MW, head of wine at wine club & wine retailer Wine Access, who will moderate a panel of five wine industry experts including Hirsch Vineyards winemaker and second-generation proprietor Jasmine Hirsch; Dragonette winemaker and co-proprietor Brandon Sparks-Gillis; winemaker and proprietor of Italian-influenced Massican wines Dan Petroski; fourth-generation vintner and co-founder of Raen wines Carlo Mondavi and PRESS wine director Vincent Morrow MS.

The panel will shine a spotlight on some of the greatest wine myths of our generation such as: Is it true that a ‘dry wine’ contains zero grams of sugar? Are sulfites actually responsible for causing headaches? Do some winemakers really fine their wine with fish bladders? How can wine be considered vegan? Is climate change forcing grape growers to plant new varieties? What exactly is ‘minerality’ in wine? Should you serve all red wine at room temperature? Is it acceptable to send a bottle back in a restaurant just because you don’t like it?

This, and more, will all be covered in the discussion which will take place Wednesday, 16 February at 7pm ET/4pm PT/12am GMT.