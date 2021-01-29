Decanter appoints new Editor-in-Chief

Maillard is a highly experienced journalist who has launched and edited many award-winning brands, including Restaurant, BBC Top Gear, and Sky magazine. He conceived and launched the globally successful 50 Best Restaurants awards, has worked agency-side with Interbrand and WGSN among others, and achieved success in the branded content world, including work for clients such as BMW, Royal Mail, l’Oréal and HSBC.

Maillard takes the reins of global luxury brand Decanter, which is rapidly expanding into new territories and markets, growing its exclusive Premium subscription and app offering, and capitalising on its internationally renowned Decanter World Wine Awards and its extensive events portfolio. Decanter has a unique place in the world wine market, with authoritative tastings and highly knowledgeable expert contributors making it a must-read, both online and in its high-quality monthly print magazine. Decanter was launched in 1975, making it one of the publishing world’s enduring success stories.

Chris Maillard, Decanter Editor-in-Chief commented, “I am delighted and honoured to be entrusted with a tremendous brand like Decanter. It has a stellar worldwide reputation, a great team, and an unrivalled heritage. And now that it’s under the ownership of an ambitious, fast-moving company in the shape of Future I look forward to helping take it to even greater heights.”

Paul Newman, Decanter Managing Director said, “This is an appointment which demonstrates our ambition to drive the Decanter brand forward under Future ownership. We are all hugely excited to be working with Chris and his long track record of success in digital, print and awards coupled with his product development expertise perfectly complements a multi-channel operation like Decanter.”

For press enquiries, please contact:

Decanter – Alex Layton, Decanter Head of Marketing – alex.layton@decanter.com

Future plc – Faye Galvin, Future Head of Communication – faye.galvin@futurenet.com

Notes to Editors

About Decanter

Decanter is the world’s leading wine media brand with a total monthly reach in excess of 2.2 million via our print, digital and social channels.

Engaging with wine lovers in over 100 countries around the globe, Decanter provides authoritative content, independent advice and inspirational events and competitions.

2021 Decanter Media Pack

About Future

Connectors. Creators. Experience Makers.

Future is a global multi-platform media company and leading digital publisher, with scalable brands and diversified revenue streams. Every month, it connects over 400 million people worldwide with their passions, through expert content, world-class events and cutting-edge proprietary technology. Every year Future attracts millions of consumers to its brands’ websites, magazines, events and social spaces. Its factual production company Barcroft Studios specialises in producing amazing content, enjoyed and shared by millions of people worldwide.

Its market-leading portfolio of over 220 brands spans technology, games, TV and entertainment, women’s lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest and B2B sectors. Brands include Techradar, Gamesradar+, Country Life, woman&home, Marie Claire UK, Classic Rock, Guitar Player, FourFourTwo, TV Times, Homebuilding & Renovating, Decanter, Digital Camera, Guitarist, How It Works, Total Film, What Hi-Fi? and Music Week.