Decanter magazine latest issue: August 2021

Bordeaux 2020: en primeur report Jane Anson’s verdict on the first taste of the new vintage: 102 selected wines, notes & scores. Timing was key, with dry, hot weather dictating outcomes

How Covid has changed the game for US buyers and critics. By Elin McCoy Portugal’s power couples The strength of partnership. By Sarah Ahmed

French sparkling classics, selected by Georgina Hindle Adelaide Hills The innovation and resilience of an Australian region of growing repute. David Sly reports

LEARNING

Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you explore the fascinating world of wine

SPIRITS

Distilled Spirits insights, cocktail recipes – plus five top summery gins

The vodka reinvention The character of quality vodka takes it where other spirits can’t go, says Richard Woodard

GOOD LIVING

A perfect pairing: Hawksmoor’s Tamworth belly ribs Marinated pork delight with offbeat wines to match

Marinated pork delight with offbeat wines to match Travel: Verona & Veneto Top sights, tastes and pampering opportunities in stunning northern Italy, in the expert company of Alessandra Piubello

BUYING GUIDE

Panel tasting: Cru Beaujolais 2019 187 wines tasted. Our judges relished a chance to taste so many fine Gamays together, finding four Outstanding wines and 60 Highly recommended

COLLECTORS

Marketwatch investment news What’s making waves in the market

Marketwatch spotlight: Champagne

REGULARS

Meet the experts Decanter’s authors

Uncorked News , views and more

, views and more Letters

Andrew Jefford’s column Producer cooperatives: why they still matter

Producer cooperatives: why they still matter Jane Anson’s column Love it or hate it, en primeur has a key role to play

Love it or hate it, en primeur has a key role to play DWWA highlights English sparkling: top winning wines from 1996-2020

English sparkling: top winning wines from 1996-2020 Wine to 5: Olly Smith One of the UK’s most familiar faces in wine broadcasting on his working life

