Decanter magazine latest issue: August 2021

INSIDE THE AUGUST 2021 EDITION OF DECANTER…
FEATURES:
- Bordeaux 2020: en primeur report Jane Anson’s verdict on the first taste of the new vintage: 102 selected wines, notes & scores. Timing was key, with dry, hot weather dictating outcomes
- US: en primeur at a distance How Covid has changed the game for US buyers and critics. By Elin McCoy
- Portugal’s power couples The strength of partnership. By Sarah Ahmed
- Crémant: my top 25 French sparkling classics, selected by Georgina Hindle
- Adelaide Hills The innovation and resilience of an Australian region of growing repute. David Sly reports
Read the new issue in full on the Decanter Premium app
Unlimited reviews | Exclusive articles | Recommendations | Priority booking | No ads
LEARNING
- Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you explore the fascinating world of wine
SPIRITS
- Distilled Spirits insights, cocktail recipes – plus five top summery gins
- The vodka reinvention The character of quality vodka takes it where other spirits can’t go, says Richard Woodard
GOOD LIVING
- A perfect pairing: Hawksmoor’s Tamworth belly ribs Marinated pork delight with offbeat wines to match
- Travel: Verona & Veneto Top sights, tastes and pampering opportunities in stunning northern Italy, in the expert company of Alessandra Piubello
Subscribe to the print magazine and enjoy great savings today
Snap up a cut-price subscription to Decanter, wherever in the world you are.
BUYING GUIDE
- Panel tasting: Cru Beaujolais 2019 187 wines tasted. Our judges relished a chance to taste so many fine Gamays together, finding four Outstanding wines and 60 Highly recommended
- Expert’s choice: Spanish rosados Sarah Jane Evans MW’s choice of 18 of Spain’s top rosés for summer sipping
- Weekday wines 25 top picks under £20, chosen by the Decanter team
- Weekend wines 7 top buys, £20-£50
COLLECTORS
- Marketwatch investment news What’s making waves in the market
- Marketwatch spotlight: Champagne
REGULARS
- Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
- Uncorked News, views and more
- Letters
- Andrew Jefford’s column Producer cooperatives: why they still matter
- Jane Anson’s column Love it or hate it, en primeur has a key role to play
- DWWA highlights English sparkling: top winning wines from 1996-2020
- Wine to 5: Olly Smith One of the UK’s most familiar faces in wine broadcasting on his working life
Get access to this issue and previous issues dating back to 2013 with the Decanter Premium app
Unlimited reviews | Exclusive articles | Recommendations | Priority booking | No ads