Decanter magazine latest issue: February 2022

Inside the February 2022 issue of Decanter Magazine:
FEATURES:
- Wines of the Year An extraordinary tasting, our best ever, of 126 wines put forward by Decanter’s experts and staff, resulted in these 51 top-scorers
- Your choice: why you bought that wine But was it really? Rolfe Hanson uncovers a host of decision makers involved in you picking that one bottle
- Burgundy 2020: vintage report Charles Curtis MW on the standout wines of this exceptional if hot year
- Producer profile: Château-Grillet Matt Walls profiles the northern Rhône’s prestigious white appellation-estate.
- Anniversary wines 2022 Looking for the perfect anniversary gift? Anthony Rose picks out wines from the key vintages
LEARNING
- Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you explore the fascinating world of wine
SPIRITS
- Distilled Spirits insights and cocktail recipes, plus five Dry January 0% options
- Spirits in 2022 Decanter’s’s guide to new spirits set to cause a stir this year
GOOD LIVING
- A perfect pairing Two hearty South American wines to match a delicious and warming traditional corn-based cultural favourite, locro criollo stew
- Travel: Córdoba, Argentina On a five- day tour, Sorrel Moseley-Williams discovers a region steeped in history and packed with fascinating wineries
BUYING GUIDE
- Panel tasting: Roussillon reds Impressed judges praised elegance and controlled oak among 122 wines tasted
- Panel tasting: Pinotage A huge field of 142 tasted, with seven Outstanding wines and 69 Highly recommended
- Weekday wines 25 top picks under £20, chosen by the Decanter team
- Weekend wines Seven top buys, costing £20-£50, certain to impress
COLLECTORS
- Marketwatch investment news What’s making waves in the market
- Marketwatch spotlight The latest from a thriving Champagne sector
REGULARS
- Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
- Uncorked News, views and more
- Your letters
- Andrew Jefford’s column Go a step further into Luxembourg, to find top Riesling, Pinots, Elbling and more
- DWWA highlights A fantastic selection of 19 top-value, 95-97 point Gold and Platinum award winners
- Wine to 5: Wendy Gedney Wine tour guide and educator in France
Includes the Decanter Italy Guide 2022:
The year opens, as always, with our annual overview of all the exciting things, old and new, happening in Italy.
Main features include:
- SuperTuscans at 50 Five decades in, Aldo Fiordelli tells the fascinating story of how it all began, the major players, and the way ahead for this most prestigious of wine categories
- Barolo & Brunello: best vintages to drink now They need time, but they’re hard to resist: Michaela Morris picks three vintages of each to open now
- The consultants: six of Italy’s biggest winemaking names Susan Hulme MW meets some of those shaping Italy’s wines and inspiring new generations
- Chianti Classico: the new sub-zones The defining of this region has crossed a major rubicon. Emily O’Hare takes a tour around its 11 new sub-zones
- Prosecco: sparkling update Meet the new wine styles challenging the stereotypes. By Richard Baudains
- Premium white blends in Italy’s northeast Discover the best blends from Alto Adige and Friuli-Venezia Giulia, with Michael Garner
- Sicily: a guide to Etna’s diverse styles Growing vines in the shadow of a volcano may be risky, but Tiziano Gaia finds some truly fascinating wines
- Romagna Sangiovese: a buyer’s guide Asa Johansson discovers that the great grape has a style of its own in Romagna
- UK high street buys: 20 under £20 Eight whites, 12 reds of character and great value from around the Italian regions, selected by the Decanter team
- And much more…
