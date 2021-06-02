Decanter magazine latest issue: July 2021

INSIDE THE NEW LOOK JULY 2021 EDITION OF DECANTER…

ITALY SPECIAL

Italy at altitude Aldo Fiordelli scales the heights to discover the elegance and freshness of Italy’s ‘highest’ wines

Aldo Fiordelli scales the heights to discover the elegance and freshness of Italy’s ‘highest’ wines Sting: wines of my life What wine means to the rock star and his wife Trudie, in Tuscany. By Emily O’Hare

What wine means to the rock star and his wife Trudie, in Tuscany. By Emily O’Hare Tuscany: the five best vintages for drinking now With four top wines to try from each year. By Monty Waldin

With four top wines to try from each year. By Monty Waldin Soave: my top 20 Time to revisit this Veneto classic, says Richard Baudains

Time to revisit this Veneto classic, says Richard Baudains Barbera Juicy, fruity, good with food – what’s not to love about Piedmont’s everyday red, asks Michaela Morris

Juicy, fruity, good with food – what’s not to love about Piedmont’s everyday red, asks Michaela Morris Sicily: then & now Carla Capalbo charts the transformation in wine fortunes of the famed volcano island

Carla Capalbo charts the transformation in wine fortunes of the famed volcano island Barolo 2013 Stephen Brook looks at what made this Piedmont vintage a success, and picks 20 wines to seek out

Unlimited reviews | Exclusive articles | Recommendations | Priority booking | No ads

LEARNING

The joy of learning: Andrew Jefford on the lifelong lure of wine wisdom

SPIRITS

Distilled Spirits insights, cocktail recipes – plus five great grappas

Spirits insights, cocktail recipes – plus five great grappas Gin: local character and flavour around the world by Julie Sheppard

SPECIAL BORDEAUX SUPPLEMENT INCLUDED

Let us guide you through this most classic of regions and its great wines…

Meet the experts Resident in France, the UK and US, all loving Bordeaux

Resident in France, the UK and US, all loving Bordeaux Undervalued Médoc: great quality at accessible prices Elin McCoy

Elin McCoy Left Bank 2011: 10 years on – 31 tasting notes & scores Jane Anson

Jane Anson Diversity: people breaking the mould in Bordeaux Jane Anson

Jane Anson Regional profile: Pauillac Panos Kakaviatos

Panos Kakaviatos Bordeaux value, in the UK & US Andy Howard MW & Stacy Slinkard

Andy Howard MW & Stacy Slinkard Château Pape Clément A picture tour of this Pessac-Léognan estate

A picture tour of this Pessac-Léognan estate The 1990s vintages: a year-by-year guide, plus 16 wines Jane Anson

wines Jane Anson St-Emilion & Pomerol: the big-name side projects James Lawther MW

James Lawther MW Graves & Pessac-Léognan: in three easy steps Panos Kakaviatos

Panos Kakaviatos Expert’s choice: Entre-deux-Mers 18 delicious dry whites for summer

18 delicious dry whites for summer Sauternes: five vintages for delicious drinking now Stephen Brook

Stephen Brook Beyond claret & lamb: top-rate food matching guidance Vicki Denig

Vicki Denig Travel: tips from expert guides and trip planners Ceil Miller Bouchet

Ceil Miller Bouchet Vintage guide: drink or keep? Our drinkability guide back to 2006

Snap up a cut-price subscription to Decanter, wherever in the world you are.

GOOD LIVING

A perfect pairing: sea bass baked in salt From The River Cafe, delicious fish to match two Italian dry whites

From The River Cafe, delicious fish to match two Italian dry whites Travel: English wineries Fiona Sims suggests eight enticing winery visits

BUYING GUIDE

Panel tasting: Brunello di Montalcino 2015, Tuscany Officially a five-star vintage – 113 wines tasted, with 10 Outstanding

Officially a five-star vintage – 113 wines tasted, with 10 Outstanding Expert’s choice: northeast Italy – Friuli-Venezia Giulia’s native whites Michael Garner

Michael Garner Weekday wines

Weekend wines

COLLECTORS

Marketwatch investment news What’s making waves in the market

What’s making waves in the market Marketwatch spotlight: Italy

REGULARS

Meet the experts Decanter’s authors

Decanter’s authors Uncorked News, views and more

News, views and more Letters

Andrew Jefford’s column Featuring guest star Kylie Minogue? Indeed

Featuring guest star Kylie Minogue? Indeed DWWA 2020 highlights: 16 top award-winning Greek dry whites

16 top award-winning Greek dry whites Ask Decanter We answer a selection of your trickier wine queries

We answer a selection of your trickier wine queries Wine to 5: Maxime Lu The life of a wine editor-educator-buyer in China

Unlimited reviews | Exclusive articles | Recommendations | Priority booking | No ads