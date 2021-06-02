Decanter magazine latest issue: July 2021

INSIDE THE NEW LOOK JULY 2021 EDITION OF DECANTER…
ITALY SPECIAL
- Italy at altitude Aldo Fiordelli scales the heights to discover the elegance and freshness of Italy’s ‘highest’ wines
- Sting: wines of my life What wine means to the rock star and his wife Trudie, in Tuscany. By Emily O’Hare
- Tuscany: the five best vintages for drinking now With four top wines to try from each year. By Monty Waldin
- Soave: my top 20 Time to revisit this Veneto classic, says Richard Baudains
- Barbera Juicy, fruity, good with food – what’s not to love about Piedmont’s everyday red, asks Michaela Morris
- Sicily: then & now Carla Capalbo charts the transformation in wine fortunes of the famed volcano island
- Barolo 2013 Stephen Brook looks at what made this Piedmont vintage a success, and picks 20 wines to seek out
Read the new issue in full on the Decanter Premium app
Unlimited reviews | Exclusive articles | Recommendations | Priority booking | No ads
LEARNING
- The joy of learning: Andrew Jefford on the lifelong lure of wine wisdom
SPIRITS
- Distilled Spirits insights, cocktail recipes – plus five great grappas
- Gin: local character and flavour around the world by Julie Sheppard
SPECIAL BORDEAUX SUPPLEMENT INCLUDED
Let us guide you through this most classic of regions and its great wines…
- Meet the experts Resident in France, the UK and US, all loving Bordeaux
- Undervalued Médoc: great quality at accessible prices Elin McCoy
- Left Bank 2011: 10 years on – 31 tasting notes & scores Jane Anson
- Diversity: people breaking the mould in Bordeaux Jane Anson
- Regional profile: Pauillac Panos Kakaviatos
- Bordeaux value, in the UK & US Andy Howard MW & Stacy Slinkard
- Château Pape Clément A picture tour of this Pessac-Léognan estate
- The 1990s vintages: a year-by-year guide, plus 16 wines Jane Anson
- St-Emilion & Pomerol: the big-name side projects James Lawther MW
- Graves & Pessac-Léognan: in three easy steps Panos Kakaviatos
- Expert’s choice: Entre-deux-Mers 18 delicious dry whites for summer
- Sauternes: five vintages for delicious drinking now Stephen Brook
- Beyond claret & lamb: top-rate food matching guidance Vicki Denig
- Travel: tips from expert guides and trip planners Ceil Miller Bouchet
- Vintage guide: drink or keep? Our drinkability guide back to 2006
Subscribe to the print magazine and enjoy great savings today
Snap up a cut-price subscription to Decanter, wherever in the world you are.
GOOD LIVING
- A perfect pairing: sea bass baked in salt From The River Cafe, delicious fish to match two Italian dry whites
- Travel: English wineries Fiona Sims suggests eight enticing winery visits
BUYING GUIDE
- Panel tasting: Brunello di Montalcino 2015, Tuscany Officially a five-star vintage – 113 wines tasted, with 10 Outstanding
- Expert’s choice: northeast Italy – Friuli-Venezia Giulia’s native whites Michael Garner
- Weekday wines
- Weekend wines
COLLECTORS
- Marketwatch investment news What’s making waves in the market
- Marketwatch spotlight: Italy
REGULARS
- Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
- Uncorked News, views and more
- Letters
- Andrew Jefford’s column Featuring guest star Kylie Minogue? Indeed
- DWWA 2020 highlights: 16 top award-winning Greek dry whites
- Ask Decanter We answer a selection of your trickier wine queries
- Wine to 5: Maxime Lu The life of a wine editor-educator-buyer in China
Get access to this issue and previous issues dating back to 2013 with the Decanter Premium app
Unlimited reviews | Exclusive articles | Recommendations | Priority booking | No ads