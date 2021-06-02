{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer MzkxNjk5NDc0NWMyZWNjYTZjMGM1MjM1MGYxYmZhNzlhNDBjMGQ2ZGUxOTIwNDk3MDFhN2ExOWJmODUyNmM0Yw","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Decanter magazine latest issue: July 2021

Find out what's inside the fresh new look Decanter magazine...
INSIDE THE NEW LOOK JULY 2021 EDITION OF DECANTER…

ITALY SPECIAL

  • Italy at altitude Aldo Fiordelli scales the heights to discover the elegance and freshness of Italy’s ‘highest’ wines
  • Sting: wines of my life What wine means to the rock star and his wife Trudie, in Tuscany. By Emily O’Hare
  • Tuscany: the five best vintages for drinking now With four top wines to try from each year. By Monty Waldin
  • Soave: my top 20 Time to revisit this Veneto classic, says Richard Baudains
  • Barbera Juicy, fruity, good with food – what’s not to love about Piedmont’s everyday red, asks Michaela Morris
  • Sicily: then & now Carla Capalbo charts the transformation in wine fortunes of the famed volcano island
  • Barolo 2013 Stephen Brook looks at what made this Piedmont vintage a success, and picks 20 wines to seek out

LEARNING

  • The joy of learning: Andrew Jefford on the lifelong lure of wine wisdom

SPIRITS

  • Distilled Spirits insights, cocktail recipes – plus five great grappas
  • Gin: local character and flavour around the world by Julie Sheppard

SPECIAL BORDEAUX SUPPLEMENT INCLUDED

Let us guide you through this most classic of regions and its great wines…

  • Meet the experts Resident in France, the UK and US, all loving Bordeaux
  • Undervalued Médoc: great quality at accessible prices Elin McCoy
  • Left Bank 2011: 10 years on – 31 tasting notes & scores Jane Anson
  • Diversity: people breaking the mould in Bordeaux Jane Anson
  • Regional profile: Pauillac Panos Kakaviatos
  • Bordeaux value, in the UK & US Andy Howard MW & Stacy Slinkard
  • Château Pape Clément A picture tour of this Pessac-Léognan estate
  • The 1990s vintages: a year-by-year guide, plus 16 wines Jane Anson
  • St-Emilion & Pomerol: the big-name side projects James Lawther MW
  • Graves & Pessac-Léognan: in three easy steps Panos Kakaviatos
  • Expert’s choice: Entre-deux-Mers 18 delicious dry whites for summer
  • Sauternes: five vintages for delicious drinking now Stephen Brook
  • Beyond claret & lamb: top-rate food matching guidance Vicki Denig
  • Travel: tips from expert guides and trip planners Ceil Miller Bouchet
  • Vintage guide: drink or keep? Our drinkability guide back to 2006

GOOD LIVING

  • A perfect pairing: sea bass baked in salt From The River Cafe, delicious fish to match two Italian dry whites
  • Travel: English wineries Fiona Sims suggests eight enticing winery visits

BUYING GUIDE

  • Panel tasting: Brunello di Montalcino 2015, Tuscany Officially a five-star vintage – 113 wines tasted, with 10 Outstanding
  • Expert’s choice: northeast Italy – Friuli-Venezia Giulia’s native whites Michael Garner
  • Weekday wines
  • Weekend wines

COLLECTORS

  • Marketwatch investment news What’s making waves in the market
  • Marketwatch spotlight: Italy

REGULARS

  • Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
  • Uncorked News, views and more
  • Letters
  • Andrew Jefford’s column Featuring guest star Kylie Minogue? Indeed
  • DWWA 2020 highlights: 16 top award-winning Greek dry whites
  • Ask Decanter We answer a selection of your trickier wine queries
  • Wine to 5: Maxime Lu The life of a wine editor-educator-buyer in China

