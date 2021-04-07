Decanter magazine latest issue: May 2021

INSIDE THE MAY 2021 EDITION OF DECANTER…

Features:

Remembering Steven Spurrier – Decanter pays tribute to its former consultant editor, who passed away in March 2021, but whose huge impact on the whole world of wine will endure

Victoria Moore takes you through how to hone your tasting technique, with tips and guidance from top experts across the industry My top 10: exciting Rhône discoveries – Matt Walls

– Matt Walls Producer profile: St Hallett in Barossa, South Australia – David Sly

– David Sly Vintage report: Napa Valley Cabernet 2018 – Matthew Luczy shares 30 of his top picks from an excellent year

– Matthew Luczy shares 30 of his top picks from an excellent year Regional profile: Alentejo, Portugal – Sarah Ahmed

– Sarah Ahmed Amarone: pairing with food – Aldo Fiordelli explores this rich Veneto red – notably tricky for food pairings – and gives advice on dishes to match

NEW – Wine to 5: Fionnuala Synnott -Our new back-page feature offers a window into the working lives of wine professionals around the world. We kick off with a well-travelled former journalist and sommelier, now wine buyer at merchant La Rousse in Dublin

Spirits:

Buying guide:

Panel tasting: Spain’s indigenous white varieties – 149 wines tasted

– 149 wines tasted Expert’s choice: English sparkling blanc de blancs – Susy Atkins

SPECIAL HUNGARY SUPPLEMENT INCLUDED

Discover everything you need to know about Hungarian wines…

Oz Clarke on Hungary

Top 30 Hungarian wines

Around Hungary’s wine regions

Fermint in focus

Top 6 other native grapes

Sweet Tokaji

Travel: 10 destinations for wine lovers in Budapest

Regulars:

DWWA 2020 highlights: top reds from California, Oregon & Washington

The art of wine

A month in wine

Letters

Weekday wines

Weekend wines

Notes & queries

Next month

Good living:

A perfect pairing: seven-hour leg of lamb – Château d’Issan head chef Frédéric Braud’s recipe and wine choices

– Château d’Issan head chef Frédéric Braud’s recipe and wine choices Travel: cycling in Rioja – Follow the perfect route with Ewan MacCormick

Collectors: