Decanter magazine latest issue: May 2021

Find out what's inside the latest issue of Decanter magazine...
INSIDE THE  MAY 2021 EDITION OF DECANTER…

Features:

  • Remembering Steven Spurrier – Decanter pays tribute to its former consultant editor, who passed away in March 2021, but whose huge impact on the whole world of wine will endure
  • How to taste – Victoria Moore takes you through how to hone your tasting technique, with tips and guidance from top experts across the industry
  • My top 10: exciting Rhône discoveries – Matt Walls
  • Producer profile: St Hallett in Barossa, South Australia – David Sly
  • Vintage report: Napa Valley Cabernet 2018 – Matthew Luczy shares 30 of his top picks from an excellent year
  • Regional profile: Alentejo, Portugal – Sarah Ahmed
  • Amarone: pairing with food – Aldo Fiordelli explores this rich Veneto red – notably tricky for food pairings – and gives advice on dishes to match

NEW – Wine to 5: Fionnuala Synnott -Our new back-page feature offers a window into the working lives of wine professionals around the world. We kick off with a well-travelled former journalist and sommelier, now wine buyer at merchant La Rousse in Dublin

Spirits:

Buying guide:

  • Panel tasting: Spain’s indigenous white varieties – 149 wines tasted
  • Expert’s choice: English sparkling blanc de blancs – Susy Atkins

SPECIAL HUNGARY SUPPLEMENT INCLUDED

Discover everything you need to know about Hungarian wines…

  • Oz Clarke on Hungary
  • Top 30 Hungarian wines
  • Around Hungary’s wine regions
  • Fermint in focus
  • Top 6 other native grapes
  • Sweet Tokaji
  • Travel: 10 destinations for wine lovers in Budapest

Regulars:

Good living:

  • A perfect pairing: seven-hour leg of lamb – Château d’Issan head chef Frédéric Braud’s recipe and wine choices
  • Travel: cycling in Rioja – Follow the perfect route with Ewan MacCormick

Collectors:

  • Marketwatch investment news
  • Marketwatch spotlight: Burgundy Broadening demand

