Decanter magazine latest issue: May 2021

INSIDE THE MAY 2021 EDITION OF DECANTER…
Features:
- Remembering Steven Spurrier – Decanter pays tribute to its former consultant editor, who passed away in March 2021, but whose huge impact on the whole world of wine will endure
- How to taste – Victoria Moore takes you through how to hone your tasting technique, with tips and guidance from top experts across the industry
- My top 10: exciting Rhône discoveries – Matt Walls
- Producer profile: St Hallett in Barossa, South Australia – David Sly
- Vintage report: Napa Valley Cabernet 2018 – Matthew Luczy shares 30 of his top picks from an excellent year
- Regional profile: Alentejo, Portugal – Sarah Ahmed
- Amarone: pairing with food – Aldo Fiordelli explores this rich Veneto red – notably tricky for food pairings – and gives advice on dishes to match
Read the new issue in full on the Decanter Premium app
Unlimited reviews | Exclusive articles | Recommendations | Priority booking | No ads
NEW – Wine to 5: Fionnuala Synnott -Our new back-page feature offers a window into the working lives of wine professionals around the world. We kick off with a well-travelled former journalist and sommelier, now wine buyer at merchant La Rousse in Dublin
Spirits:
- Distilled by Decanter: spirits news, insights, cocktail recipes and more…
- New-wave Scotch distilleries – Peter Ranscombe
Buying guide:
- Panel tasting: Spain’s indigenous white varieties – 149 wines tasted
- Expert’s choice: English sparkling blanc de blancs – Susy Atkins
SPECIAL HUNGARY SUPPLEMENT INCLUDED
Discover everything you need to know about Hungarian wines…
- Oz Clarke on Hungary
- Top 30 Hungarian wines
- Around Hungary’s wine regions
- Fermint in focus
- Top 6 other native grapes
- Sweet Tokaji
- Travel: 10 destinations for wine lovers in Budapest
Regulars:
- DWWA 2020 highlights: top reds from California, Oregon & Washington
- The art of wine
- A month in wine
- Letters
- Weekday wines
- Weekend wines
- Notes & queries
- Next month
Subscribe to the print magazine and enjoy great savings today
Snap up a cut-price subscription to Decanter, wherever in the world you are.
Good living:
- A perfect pairing: seven-hour leg of lamb – Château d’Issan head chef Frédéric Braud’s recipe and wine choices
- Travel: cycling in Rioja – Follow the perfect route with Ewan MacCormick
Collectors:
- Marketwatch investment news
- Marketwatch spotlight: Burgundy Broadening demand