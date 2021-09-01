{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer ZTA5OTZjMmU5NzRlNmU2YWFiNzhkMzdmYjVhZTNmNTQxM2QxYTAwNTNiY2VhNTM0NmY4ZmI3ZGFkOTYyMDgwMA","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Decanter magazine latest issue: October 2021

See what's inside the latest issue of Decanter magazine and the Decanter World Wine Awards 2021 supplement...
Inside the October 2021 issue of Decanter Magazine:

SPECIAL – DISCOVER THE AMERICAS:

  • Two continents of wine: the main regions and the road less travelled
  • Trendsetters, south and north The winemakers pushing boundaries across the Americas. Profiled by Patricio Tapia and Jordan Mackay
  • South American Cabernet Sauvignon Argentina and Chile have upped their Cab game. Says Alejandro Iglesias
  • Uruguay beyond Tannat A journey beyond the country’s signature red grape, with Amanda Barnes
  • Travel: the five US wine states off the beaten track Katie Kelly Bell on the freewheeling spirit of the USA’s lesser-known winemaking states

FEATURES:

  • Burgundy: the great vineyards of Montrachet An in-depth look at one of the world’s most extraordinary white wines. By Charles Curtis MW
  • Southern Italy: 20 top Primitivo reds The very best that Puglia has to offer, according to Alessandra Piubello

LEARNING

  • Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you explore the fascinating world of wine

SPIRITS

  • Distilled Spirits insights and cocktail recipes – plus five top blanco tequilas
  • Rye renaissance Adrian Mourby on the whiskey style making a comeback

GOOD LIVING

  • A perfect pairing: A Napa burger classic with a French white and red

BUYING GUIDE

  • Panel tasting: Argentinian Malbec over £15 From 87 wines tasted, our judges found four Outstanding wines and many Highly Recommended
  • Panel tasting: Chilean Pinot Noir 55 wines tasted; varying results, but still some excellent wines to try
  • Expert’s choice: Sonoma Chardonnay Ronan Sayburn MS picks 18 wines to suit a range of tastes and pockets
  • Weekday wines 25 top picks under £20, chosen by the Decanter team
  • Weekend wines 7 top buys, £20-£50

COLLECTORS

  • Marketwatch investment news What’s making waves in the market
  • Marketwatch spotlight Has the time come to refocus on Bordeaux?

REGULARS

  • Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
  • Uncorked News, views and more
  • Your letters
  • Andrew Jefford’s column Pinning down the elusive ‘soil signature’
  • Guest column: Randall Grahm What the groundbreaking Bonny Doon winemaker is up to now
  • DWWA highlights Winning Albariño/Alvarinho of the world
  • Wine to 5: Ursula Thurner The PR professional on life in Italian wine

Inclues Decanter World Wine Awards Supplement:

Decanter World Wine Awards 2021 supplement cover

INTRODUCTION

  • DWWA: our biggest year yet Co-Chair Andrew Jefford on fantastic results in difficult and uncertain circumstances
  • DWWA by numbers Just 5% of entries took Best in Show, Platinum or Gold
  • The judging process Discover how our judging panels conduct the tastings and choose the medal-winning wines
  • Meet the experts Introducing our trio of Co-Chairs, 26 Regional Chairs and 141-strong panel of judges

THE WINES

  • The Best in Show: wine profiles Full tasting notes and background information on the 50 wines that triumphed over 18,044 others that entered this year’s competition
  • The Platinum medal-winning wines Find out more about the 179 wines deemed by our judging panels to be the best in their respective regions
  • The Gold medal-winning wines All of the 635 Gold winners, set out alphabetically by region (Silver and Bronze winners can be found here)

SHOPPING

  • UK shopper’s guide A selection of the medal-winning wines you can find at supermarkets and high-street wine merchants across the UK

