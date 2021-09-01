Decanter magazine latest issue: October 2021

Inside the October 2021 issue of Decanter Magazine:
SPECIAL – DISCOVER THE AMERICAS:
- Two continents of wine: the main regions and the road less travelled
- Trendsetters, south and north The winemakers pushing boundaries across the Americas. Profiled by Patricio Tapia and Jordan Mackay
- South American Cabernet Sauvignon Argentina and Chile have upped their Cab game. Says Alejandro Iglesias
- Uruguay beyond Tannat A journey beyond the country’s signature red grape, with Amanda Barnes
- Travel: the five US wine states off the beaten track Katie Kelly Bell on the freewheeling spirit of the USA’s lesser-known winemaking states
FEATURES:
- Burgundy: the great vineyards of Montrachet An in-depth look at one of the world’s most extraordinary white wines. By Charles Curtis MW
- Southern Italy: 20 top Primitivo reds The very best that Puglia has to offer, according to Alessandra Piubello
LEARNING
- Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you explore the fascinating world of wine
SPIRITS
- Distilled Spirits insights and cocktail recipes – plus five top blanco tequilas
- Rye renaissance Adrian Mourby on the whiskey style making a comeback
GOOD LIVING
- A perfect pairing: A Napa burger classic with a French white and red
BUYING GUIDE
- Panel tasting: Argentinian Malbec over £15 From 87 wines tasted, our judges found four Outstanding wines and many Highly Recommended
- Panel tasting: Chilean Pinot Noir 55 wines tasted; varying results, but still some excellent wines to try
- Expert’s choice: Sonoma Chardonnay Ronan Sayburn MS picks 18 wines to suit a range of tastes and pockets
- Weekday wines 25 top picks under £20, chosen by the Decanter team
- Weekend wines 7 top buys, £20-£50
COLLECTORS
- Marketwatch investment news What’s making waves in the market
- Marketwatch spotlight Has the time come to refocus on Bordeaux?
REGULARS
- Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
- Uncorked News, views and more
- Your letters
- Andrew Jefford’s column Pinning down the elusive ‘soil signature’
- Guest column: Randall Grahm What the groundbreaking Bonny Doon winemaker is up to now
- DWWA highlights Winning Albariño/Alvarinho of the world
- Wine to 5: Ursula Thurner The PR professional on life in Italian wine
Inclues Decanter World Wine Awards Supplement:
INTRODUCTION
- DWWA: our biggest year yet Co-Chair Andrew Jefford on fantastic results in difficult and uncertain circumstances
- DWWA by numbers Just 5% of entries took Best in Show, Platinum or Gold
- The judging process Discover how our judging panels conduct the tastings and choose the medal-winning wines
- Meet the experts Introducing our trio of Co-Chairs, 26 Regional Chairs and 141-strong panel of judges
THE WINES
- The Best in Show: wine profiles Full tasting notes and background information on the 50 wines that triumphed over 18,044 others that entered this year’s competition
- The Platinum medal-winning wines Find out more about the 179 wines deemed by our judging panels to be the best in their respective regions
- The Gold medal-winning wines All of the 635 Gold winners, set out alphabetically by region (Silver and Bronze winners can be found here)
SHOPPING
- UK shopper’s guide A selection of the medal-winning wines you can find at supermarkets and high-street wine merchants across the UK
