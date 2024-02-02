Discover exceptional wine with the Decanter Wine Club

Are you guilty of sticking with what you like when it comes to wine? How adventurous are you when it comes to trying new styles and expanding your palate? With an abundance of exceptional wines available these days, Decanter is on a mission to uncover and share the best bottles we can find.

This is why we launched the Decanter Wine Club, to bring the most brilliant discoveries directly to the doors of our US readers. Together with Wine Access, we tirelessly source and import exclusive bottles that have not only impressed our expert judging panels but also guarantee that wine enthusiasts have the chance to stay ahead of the curve and continue to explore the ever-changing world of wine.

In 2023, we curated four shipments featuring different themes, allowing our members to discover seven exclusive wines and try nine Decanter World Wine Award (DWWA) winners, including two Platinum medal recipients. These top-tier bottles offer excellent value, averaging 20% better than their recommended retail price.

Our latest case is no exception, take a peek at the offering below. Our Cellar Essentials case features a 2020 Chateau Fayat Pomerol Bordeaux, which was a 97 point DWWA Best in show winner, alongside a Platinum and Gold medalist (96 and 97 points respectively).

The Decanter Wine Club is an excellent way to discover outstanding wines and build your cellar collection. We are excited to offer new members $50 off their first case, so they can discover exceptional wine for less than $40 a bottle.

Ready to try something new? Subscribe now