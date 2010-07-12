Dom Perignon launches new Oenotheque at Decanter

Two new vintages of Dom Perignon will be launched during a live webcast at decanter.com this afternoon by winemaker Richard Geoffroy.

The acclaimed chef de cave – along with Decanter’s tasting team and guests – is presenting for the first time Dom Pérignon Brut 2002 and Dom Pérignon Oenotheque Brut 1996 in Decanter’s tasting room.

Oenotheque, Dom Perignon’s top cuvee, is released more than 13 years after the vintage. The last vintage was the 1995, now selling for around £130 a bottle.

The first Oenothque Rosé – the 1990, a blend of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay from Grand Cru sites in Ay, Bouzy and Cramant – was released earlier this year.

Geoffroy will be at Decanter’s tasting suite this afternoon to present the wine during a live webcast, which decanter.com users are invited to join, to ask any questions they like during the tasting.

As well as the Brut and the Oenotheque, Goeffroy will be tasting two recent releases, the Dom Pérignon Rosé 2000 and the Dom Pérignon Oenotheque Rosé 1990. The latter was released in March.

