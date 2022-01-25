Duckhorn expands in Napa Valley with vineyard deals

Duckhorn Portfolio said it has acquired around 20 hectares (50 acres) of Napa Valley vineyards via separate deals.

This includes 16 hectares (40 acres) of the Stanly Ranch vineyard in Los Carneros and the four-hectare (10 acre) Red Wing vineyard in St. Helena, said the group, which is listed under the ‘Napa’ ticker on the New York Stock Exchange.

‘As our portfolio has evolved to include 10 renowned luxury wineries, our commitment to having a robust estate vineyard programme continues to be central to ensuring the exceptional quality of our wines,’ said Duckhorn’s CEO and president, Alex Ryan.

At Stanly Ranch, Duckhorn said its new vineyards constituted two, 20-acre plots planted to Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, sitting adjacent to its Migration winery and another 10 acres of vines already owned by the group.

‘Featuring Haire clay loam soils and a cool climate influenced by the site’s proximity to San Pablo Bay, The Duckhorn Portfolio’s Stanly Ranch vineyards are ideal for Burgundian varietals,’ said the group.

It plans to use its new vines for Migration’s cool-climate Chardonnay and Pinot Noir wines.

Further north, Duckhorn said it has sourced Sauvignon Blanc from the Red Wing vineyard in St. Helena for more than 15 years.

It plans to replace a block of Merlot in the vineyard with Sauvignon Blanc and Sémillon, ‘to support demand for Duckhorn Vineyards’ acclaimed Sauvignon Blanc’.

This wine will also benefit from grapes sourced from the next-door Alton Family Vineyard, after Duckhorn said it has signed a long-term lease deal.

Duckhorn will rename Red Wing the Wolfe Vineyard after the property’s previous owners. It also plans to rename the Stanly Ranch vineyards.

Financial details of the deals were not disclosed.

Duckhorn Portfolio said its estate vineyard programme now includes nearly 121 hectares (298 acres) in Napa Valley.

It said it also has 202 hectares (500 acres) in other north coast California appellations, plus 33 hectares (82 acres) in the Central Coast’s Mt. Harlan appellation and eight hectares (20 acres) at the Longwinds Vineyard on Red Mountain in Washington State.

