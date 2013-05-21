Jackson Family consolidates Oregon holdings

Jackson Family Wines is aiming to increase its production of ‘world class’ Pinot Noir with the purchase of a number of vineyards in Oregon’s Willamette Valley.

‘World class Pinot Noir’… Zena Crown

The acquisition of the Zena West vineyard in the Eola-Amity Hills AVA comes after the California producer bought the adjoining Zena East and Zena Middle parcels in March this year.

The deals represent the first time the company, producer of the Kendall-Jackson and La Crema labels, has bought land in the US outside California.

The three blocks, collectively known as the Zena Crown vineyard, comprise 83 acres (34ha) of vineyards, planted to five clones of Pinot Noir.

Previously managed by Premier Pacific Vineyards, Zena Crown has supplied fruit for wines from Penner-Ash Wine Cellars, Expression and Kudos, as well as Jackson Family Wines.

Company chairman Barbara Banke, widow of founder Jess Jackson, said she expected Zena Crown to produce ‘world class’ Pinot Noir in future.

Jackson Family Wines has also bought Gran Moraine, a hillside vineyard in the Yamhill-Carlton district, which includes 200 acres (80ha) of vineyards and was also previously managed by Premier Pacific Vineyards.

The March deal also included the as yet unplanted, 350-acre (140ha) Maple Grove vineyard, further south near the city of Dallas, Polk County.

Written by Richard Woodard