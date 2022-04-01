Join Decanter’s Champagne Krug masterclass in New York

Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC is a one day event on Saturday 18th June bringing together prestigious wine producers and aficionados from around the globe in one of the world’s greatest cities – New York.

We have curated a fantastic line-up of masterclasses which guests can participate in throughout the day and we’re very excited to host a unique Champagne masterclass with Krug – an opportunity to taste and converse with winemaker Jérôme Jacoillot from the renowned Champagne house.

The year 2008 will be particularly honoured through “Les Créations de 2008”: Krug 2008 and Krug Grande Cuvée 164ème Édition, two expressions of nature crafted around the harvest of 2008.

You will also have the opportunity to discover the dream of Joseph Krug recreated for the 170th time, Krug Grande Cuvée 170ème Edition, alongside Krug Clos du Mesnil 2006, a Champagne that combines outstanding purity and freshness with tension, vivacity, and great balance – rated 99 points and described as a ‘work of art’ by Decanter’s Yohan Castaing.

This masterclass is unmissable for all champagne and Krug fanatics alike.

Wines:

Krug Grande Cuvée 170ème Edition

Krug Clos du Mesnil 2006

Krug 2006

Krug Grande Cuvée 162ème Edition

Krug 2008

Krug Grande Cuvée 164ème Edition

The Champagne Krug masterclass tickets cost $295 and places are strictly limited.

Masterclasses are also available for Château Margaux, Brunello di Montalcino and Burgundy so we recommend booking today to avoid disappointment.

Grand tasting

As well as attending masterclasses, guests can purchase tickets for the walk-around grand tasting, trying highly acclaimed vintages and mingle with top wine producers from all over the world whilst enjoying panoramic views of New York. With over 200 wines will be presented, the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC is set to be a truly unforgettable day of fine wine tasting.