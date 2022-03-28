Join Decanter’s Château Margaux masterclass in New York

Spend a day tasting top wines from around the world and attend exclusive masterclasses at the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC right in the heart of Manhattan’s Financial District on Saturday, 18th June.

One truly unforgettable and unique masterclass will feature the iconic wines of Château Margaux and is hosted by family member Alexis Leven-Mentzelopoulos, the estate’s deputy managing director and Decanter Premium editor Georgie Hindle.

You will taste an extraordinary line up of five stunning vintages of the grand vin spanning the past three decades plus a showing of the estate’s renowned other wines Pavillon Blanc and Rouge du Château Margaux, and Margaux du Château Margaux.

The wines are:

Pavillon Blanc du Château Margaux 2018

Margaux du Château Margaux 2015

Pavillon Rouge du Château Margaux 2010

Château Margaux, Margaux, 1er Cru Classé, Bordeaux 2009

Château Margaux, Margaux, 1er Cru Classé, Bordeaux 2004

Château Margaux, Margaux, 1er Cru Classé, Bordeaux 1995

Château Margaux, Margaux, 1er Cru Classé, Bordeaux 1989

Château Margaux, Margaux, 1er Cru Classé, Bordeaux 1985

Château Margaux masterclass tickets cost $345 and places are strictly limited so we recommend booking today to avoid disappointment.

Grand tasting

As well as hosting three other special masterclasses throughout the day (Krug, Brunello di Montalcino and Burgundy), fine wine lovers will also be able to attend the walk-around grand tasting with access to over 200 fine wines from 50 of the world’s most prestigious producers.

The Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC is set to be a truly unforgettable day of fine wine tasting – we can’t wait to see you there.