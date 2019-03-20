They include a re-release for the 2008 Grand Vin, priced at £2,550 per six bottles in bond with Fine + Rare, and the first release of Les Forts de Latour 2013 at £825 per six.

In 2012, Château Latour announced that it was quitting the en primeur system after the release of its 2011 wines, and has since released older vintages each year, still through the Bordeaux merchant system.

The property has retained all of its new vintages for release when it considers they are ready, including last year’s debut of the 2012 Les Forts de Latour vintage, and this year’s release of the 2013.

According to Fine + Rare, Latour 2008 combines ‘power, concentration and structure without losing any of its fruit purity’; Jane Anson described it as having ‘power, structure, impact and kick’ when she tasted the wine last year as part of her Bordeaux 2008: 10 years on tasting.

In 2018, Latour re-released the 2006 Grand Vin at a 16% premium above secondary market prices – something which fine wine trading platform Liv-ex said was ‘met with a lukewarm response’. However, it reported ‘strong demand’ for the 2012 Les Forts de Latour.

This year’s 2008 Grand Vin release price of £2,550 per six-bottle case represents an 11% premium above the wine’s current secondary market price, according to Liv-ex figures.