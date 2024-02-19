Le Gavroche wine cellar auction to feature DRC, Salon

More than 100 lots from Le Gavroche, ranging from rare wine cellar gems to pictures and silverware, will be auctioned online via Christie’s from 10 to 24 April.

Two-Michelin-star Le Gavroche completed its final service for the public on 13 January, bringing the curtain down on a 57-year journey in heart of London’s Mayfair.

‘The cellar at Le Gavroche has been lovingly curated over decades,’ said Michel Roux Jr, who has run the establishment since 1991.

Roux Jr is the son of Albert Roux OBE, who cofounded the restaurant with his brother, Michel Roux (Snr) OBE, back in 1967.

Le Gavroche wine cellar auction will feature top Bordeaux, Burgundy and Rhône wines, alongside vintage Champagne and Port.

Specific lots so far confirmed by Christie’s include:

Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, Romanée-Conti Grand Cru 2013 (estimate: £9,000 – £12,000 per bottle)

(estimate: £9,000 – £12,000 per bottle) Salon, Le Mesnil 2002 (e: £700 – £900 per bottle)

(e: £700 – £900 per bottle) Domaine Comte Georges de Vogüé, Vieilles Vignes, Musigny Grand Cru 2010 (e: £500 – 600 per bottle)

(e: £500 – 600 per bottle) Domaine Bonneau du Martray, Corton-Charlemagne Grand Cru 2017 (e: £500 – £600 per magnum)

Other top producers set to feature in the sale include Domine JL Chave from the Rhône, Le Pin and Lafleur from Bordeaux, and Port house Quinta do Noval.

Roux Jr added, ‘The sale will also include artworks and other special items from Le Gavroche that are of significance to the Roux family and familiar to everyone who has eaten at the restaurant since we first opened.

‘Sadly, we are unable to find a home in our other restaurants and businesses for these iconic pieces, but I am pleased to know that our beloved guests will be able to enjoy a part of Le Gavroche in their homes.’

Roux Jr told Decanter that some of his personal highlights in the wine cellar dated to the year the restaurant first opened its doors.

‘We have many wines from 1967: [from] Chateau Angélus in magnums to five-litre Chateau Latour, direct from the Chateaux, all in wonderful condition.’

More generally, he added of the auction lots, ‘The memorabilia is such an integral part of Le Gavroche, none more so than the sign above the door. It’s all personal and part of not only my life but of the gastronomic revolution of the UK.’

Tim Triptree, Christie’s international director of wine, said, ‘Since 1967 Le Gavroche has built an envied reputation as one of the world’s finest dining restaurants, as well as for its exceptional and extensive wine list. We’re delighted to be offering a selection from their cellar.’

Benedict Winter, of the private & iconic collections department at Christie’s London, added, ‘We’re excited to give clients new and old an opportunity to purchase a piece of [Le Gavroche] history.’

Several renowned chefs have trained in Le Gavroche’s kitchen, including Gordon Ramsay, Marcus Wareing, Pierre Koffmann and Marco Pierre White.