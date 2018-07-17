New luxury hotel opens in Champagne

A new luxury hotel in Champagne - the Royal Champagne Hotel and Spa – has opened its doors for the first time this month.

The 16,000ft2 hotel and spa complex, located in vineyards near to Epernay, aims to offer luxury accommodation to international wine connoisseurs, producers and holidaymakers visiting the Champagne region.

Its owner, US-based Champagne Hospitality group, said it was one of the first contemporary luxury hotels in the area.

Visitor numbers to Champagne are expected to increase after UNESCO granted the region’s vineyards and underground cellars World Heritage status in 2015.

Hotel guests will be offered exclusive access to Champagne houses and will be able to take part in harvesting sessions and wine tastings with producers, said Champagne Hospitality.

Whether you’re an expert in wine, developing an interest or just looking for a holiday, the hotel said it aims to cater for the interests of all.

The hotel’s wellness centre is comprised of two swimming pools, treatment rooms and fitness facilities, including a yoga studio. It has partnered with the French group Biologique Recherche, which specialises in natural treatments, to offer guests rejuvenating treatments throughout the year.

Charging a minimum of €485 per night, with 49 rooms spread over four price categories, the hotel said that it has also employed two-star Michelin chef Jean-Denis Rieubland as its executive chef.

Rieubland felt ‘very inspired by the local organic ingredients and wine of the Champagne region’, Champagne Hospitality said.

It added that the hotel is a 35-minute TGV train journey from Gare de L’Est Paris, a 30-minute drive from Charles De Gaulle airport and a 15-minute drive to the hotel from both the airport and Epernay train station.