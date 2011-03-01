Maltus sells out of new Napa wine

Bordeaux winemaker Jonathan Maltus has sold the entire production of his new Napa wine.

Maltus owns Chateau Teyssier in St Emilion, and made his name as one of the first of the ‘garagistes’ in St Emilion a decade ago.

He has just released his first wines from Napa, California, under the World’s End label.

It is these that have sold out – indicating a new wave of optimism in the American market, Maltus says.

‘There is a real sense of optimism. For the last couple of years the golden rule has been “anything over US$30 won’t sell”, but these wines are over $100 a bottle.’

He added they had also been taken on by a Nevada importer – when Las Vegas has been mired in recession for at least three years.

The wines – two Cabernet Sauvignons and a Syrah/Cabernet Franc blend – are all from single-vineyard sites in Napa. They are made in quantities of 500 cases each.

The Cabernets, called Good Times, Bad Times and Crossfire, are both from vineyards owned by Andy Beckstoffer, the first from the legendary To-Kalon vineyard in Oakville – some of the most sought-after fruit in California.

Maltus told Decanter.com he paid an ‘astronomical’ price for the grapes, which he secured after an interview with Beckstoffer.

The third wine, Wavelength, comes from Sugarloaf Mountain in the southern foothills.

Some two-thirds of the wines go into the American market. They will also be available in the UK.

The single-vineyard range will be followed by a Napa Valley reserve range – Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Cabernet Franc.

The wines are made by Maltus and winemaker Neil Whyte, with Gilles Pauquet – who also works at Chateau Cheval Blanc – as consultant.

Written by Adam Lechmere