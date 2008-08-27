Massive Bordeaux 2000 collection at Christie’s

A major collection of 2000 Bordeaux comes under the hammer next month at Christie’s London.

Chateau Mouton-Rothschild 2000

More than 3000 cases from some 70 chateaux will be auctioned on 15 and 18 September.

Christie’s claims this is the first auction of a ‘single bottled vintage’, ie not en primeur. The wine belongs to a ‘private European collector’ and has been kept in bond since it was shipped from the chateaux.

The upper and lower estimates for the entire auction are from £1.27m to £1.6m.

Estimates for individual chateaux range from £7000-£9000 for a case of Lafite, £6000-£8000 for Latour, £3500-£4000 for Mouton and £3000-£4000 for Haut-Brion.

Chateau Margaux is not included. All lots are 12-bottle cases.

Christie’s said in a statement that the wines on offer range from ‘ready-to-drink wines, through a gamut of classed growths, to exceptional premier cru classe chateaux promising a long life ahead…’

Written by decanter.com staff