Massive Bordeaux 2000 collection at Christie’s

A major collection of 2000 Bordeaux comes under the hammer next month at Christie’s London.

More than 3000 cases from some 70 chateaux will be auctioned on 15 and 18 September.

Christie’s claims this is the first auction of a ‘single bottled vintage’, ie not en primeur. The wine belongs to a ‘private European collector’ and has been kept in bond since it was shipped from the chateaux.

The upper and lower estimates for the entire auction are from £1.27m to £1.6m.

Estimates for individual chateaux range from £7000-£9000 for a case of Lafite, £6000-£8000 for Latour, £3500-£4000 for Mouton and £3000-£4000 for Haut-Brion.

Chateau Margaux is not included. All lots are 12-bottle cases.

Christie’s said in a statement that the wines on offer range from ‘ready-to-drink wines, through a gamut of classed growths, to exceptional premier cru classe chateaux promising a long life ahead…’

Written by decanter.com staff