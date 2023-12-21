Masterclass: Join Michael Garner MW to taste the thrilling diversity of Alto Adige

Join us at the upcoming Decanter Italy Experience, on Saturday 24 February 2024, for a very special masterclass highlighting the thrilling quality and diversity of Alto Adige.

This fascinating corner of northeast Italy – where Alpine freshness combines with Mediterranean charm – is today one of Italy’s most exciting wine-producing regions, with a deep-rooted winemaking and grape growing culture.

Experience the thrilling quality and diversity that Alto Adige has to offer, featuring wines handpicked by Italian wine expert, Michael Garner MW, Regional Chair for Northern Italy at the Decanter World Wine Awards, to showcase the impressive quality and incredible diversity the region has to offer.

The line-up of wines for the Alto Adige masterclassGuests will have the opportunity to taste the 2016 vintage of Cantina Tramin’s extraordinary Epokale – considered by some experts to be one of Italy’s greatest white wines – made from late-harvest Gewürztraminer.

The tasting line-up will also include Terlano’s Primo Grand Cuvée 2018 – a spectacular blend of Pinot Bianco, Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc, and Decanter’s White Wine of the Year 2021 in the Classic category.

Delicious reds from indigenous grape varieties Lagrein and Vernatsch (Schiava) will be poured, alongside a local twist on Pinot Nero (Noir) as well as a small-batch Pinot Grigio of pristine, premium quality, an oak-fermented Pinot Bianco, and the highly reputed ‘Feldmarschall Von Fennberg‘ Müller Thurgau.

Featured wines

Kobler, Klausner Pinot Grigio, Alto Adige, Italy 2022

Ignaz Niedrist, Berg Pinot Bianco Limes, Alto Adige, Italy 2021

Tiefenbrunner’s, Feldmarschall Von Fenner Müller-Thurgau, Alto Adige, Italy 2020

Cantina Terlano, Primo Grand Cuvée, Terlano, Alto Adige, Italy 2018

Cantina Girlan, Gschleier Alte Reben Vernatsch, Alto Adige, Italy 2021

Weingut Gottardi, Pinot Nero, Alto Adige, Italy 2019

Cantina Bozen, Lagrein Riserva Taber, Alto Adige, Italy 2021

Cantina Tramin, Epokale Gewürztraminer Spätlese, Alto Adige, Italy 2016

Alto Adige is the diamond tip of the Italian wine scene, and its diverse portfolio is sure to leave a lasting impression on discerning palates. Secure a masterclass place today to avoid disappointment.

Buy Alto Adige masterclass tickets here



Essential Information Decanter Italy Experience Masterclass: The thrilling diversity of Alto Adige Date: Saturday, 24 February 2024 Masterclass time: 11 AM – 12:15 PM

Price: £55 per Alto Adige masterclass ticket | £65 per Grand Tasting ticket Location: The Landmark Hotel

222 Marylebone Road

London NW1

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7631 8000

www.landmarklondon.co.uk

The Decanter Italy Experience is kindly sponsored by Riedel.

Related articles: