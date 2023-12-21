Masterclass: Join Michael Garner MW to taste the thrilling diversity of Alto Adige

Join us at the upcoming Decanter Italy Experience, on Saturday 24 February 2024, for a very special masterclass highlighting the thrilling quality and diversity of Alto Adige.
This fascinating corner of northeast Italy – where Alpine freshness combines with Mediterranean charm – is today one of Italy’s most exciting wine-producing regions, with a deep-rooted winemaking and grape growing culture.
Experience the thrilling quality and diversity that Alto Adige has to offer, featuring wines handpicked by Italian wine expert, Michael Garner MW, Regional Chair for Northern Italy at the Decanter World Wine Awards, to showcase the impressive quality and incredible diversity the region has to offer.
The line-up of wines for the Alto Adige masterclassGuests will have the opportunity to taste the 2016 vintage of Cantina Tramin’s extraordinary Epokale – considered by some experts to be one of Italy’s greatest white wines – made from late-harvest Gewürztraminer.
The tasting line-up will also include Terlano’s Primo Grand Cuvée 2018 – a spectacular blend of Pinot Bianco, Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc, and Decanter’s White Wine of the Year 2021 in the Classic category.
Delicious reds from indigenous grape varieties Lagrein and Vernatsch (Schiava) will be poured, alongside a local twist on Pinot Nero (Noir) as well as a small-batch Pinot Grigio of pristine, premium quality, an oak-fermented Pinot Bianco, and the highly reputed ‘Feldmarschall Von Fennberg‘ Müller Thurgau.
Featured wines
Kobler, Klausner Pinot Grigio, Alto Adige, Italy 2022
Ignaz Niedrist, Berg Pinot Bianco Limes, Alto Adige, Italy 2021
Tiefenbrunner’s, Feldmarschall Von Fenner Müller-Thurgau, Alto Adige, Italy 2020
Cantina Terlano, Primo Grand Cuvée, Terlano, Alto Adige, Italy 2018
Cantina Girlan, Gschleier Alte Reben Vernatsch, Alto Adige, Italy 2021
Weingut Gottardi, Pinot Nero, Alto Adige, Italy 2019
Cantina Bozen, Lagrein Riserva Taber, Alto Adige, Italy 2021
Cantina Tramin, Epokale Gewürztraminer Spätlese, Alto Adige, Italy 2016
Alto Adige is the diamond tip of the Italian wine scene, and its diverse portfolio is sure to leave a lasting impression on discerning palates. Secure a masterclass place today to avoid disappointment.
Buy Alto Adige masterclass tickets here
Essential Information
Decanter Italy Experience
Masterclass: The thrilling diversity of Alto Adige
Date: Saturday, 24 February 2024
Masterclass time: 11 AM – 12:15 PM
Price: £55 per Alto Adige masterclass ticket | £65 per Grand Tasting ticket
Location: The Landmark Hotel
222 Marylebone Road
London NW1
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7631 8000
www.landmarklondon.co.uk
The Decanter Italy Experience is kindly sponsored by Riedel.