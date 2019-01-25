More than 350 runners have taken part in an underground 10k race in the Milestii Mici wine cellar in Moldova.



Runners from across the world took part in the 10k race, according to the organiser, Sporter, a sports competition company in Moldova.

The Milestii Mici wine cellar is reported to be the largest cellar in the world, and in 2005 the winery entered the Guinness World Records for storing the largest number of bottles of wine in one place. It currently holds around 2 million bottles.

The total length of the galleries is 200km, and the winery describes it as an ‘underground wine city’.

Runners were treated to traditional music, drinks and local food along the 10k route, which mostly passed through underground cellars lined with wine barrels but also included some outdoor sections in the snow.

‘Instead of drinking wine at a table, why not run and then drink a glass of wine?’ suggested Dmitri Voloshin, president of the Sporter organisation.

The event is not the only one to combine running with wine tasting.

Every September, the Marathon du Médoc follows a route through the vineyards of Bordeaux, with stations along the way serving wine, oysters and steak.

Moldovan wine industry

Moldova is increasing efforts to promote wine tourism, following years of export difficulties after being banned in Russia.

In 2017, Moldova the country’s airport was rebranded ‘Wine of Moldova aiport’, showing the country’s support for its wine industry.