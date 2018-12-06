Mouton Rothschild to release limited edition Versailles cases

Château Mouton Rothschild has worked with the Palace of Versailles to create 75 limited edition cases containing five vintages of the Bordeaux first growth’s wines, which are to be auctioned by Sotheby’s in aid of restoration projects at the famous ex-royal residence near Paris.

The limited edition Versailles Celebration cases will contain Mouton Rothschild 2005, 2009 and 2010, plus 2013 and 2007, said the Pauillac estate.

All five vintages carry labels designed by artists that have also exhibited their work at Versailles and proceeds from the auction will be donated to restoration projects at the Palace, said Mouton.

It added that the 75 cases would be auctioned by Sotheby’s in 2019, spread across the following three sales:

1 April in Hong Kong

17 April in London

4 May in New York

Mouton said that successful bidders will be invited, along with a guest, to a private visit and tasting at Château Mouton Rothschild.

They will also be invited to attend the Versailles Celebration gala dinner, set to be held at the Palace of Versailles on 21 September 2019, where according to Mouton, ‘Historic ex-cellar vintages of Château Mouton Rothschild will be served.’

As many wine lovers will be aware, the estate has commissioned an artist to design a label for each of its grand vin vintages since 1945, having originally devised the concept in 1924.

The following artists have designed the labels for the five vintages in the Versailles cases:

Giuseppe Penone – Mouton Rothschild 2005 (exhibited at the Palace of Versailles in 2013)

– Mouton Rothschild 2005 (exhibited at the Palace of Versailles in 2013) Bernar Venet – Mouton Rothschild 2007 (exhibited at the Palace of Versailles in 2011)

– Mouton Rothschild 2007 (exhibited at the Palace of Versailles in 2011) Anish Kapoor – Mouton Rothschild 2009 (exhibited at the Palace of Versailles in 2015)

– Mouton Rothschild 2009 (exhibited at the Palace of Versailles in 2015) Jeff Koons – Mouton Rothschild 2010 (exhibited at the Palace of Versailles in 2008-9)

– Mouton Rothschild 2010 (exhibited at the Palace of Versailles in 2008-9) Lee Ufan – Mouton Rothschild 2013 (exhibited at the Palace of Versailles in 2014)

‘It has been our wish to support the restoration of the Palace of Versailles by creating a limited-series collector’s case that brings together two internationally renowned symbols of art,’ explained Philippe Sereys de Rothschild, chairman and CEO of Baron Philippe de Rothschild.

