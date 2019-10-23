Our tips for the 2019 Decanter Fine Wine Encounter
It's now less than two weeks to go until the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter 2019. Here we share our top tips on how to make the most of your wine tasting experience…
How to get the most out of #DecanterFWE
- Plan your visit: The Decanter Fine Wine Encounter tasting catalogue is now available and ready to view. Plan your visit and which wines you would like to taste by browsing through this and creating your own tasting list.
- Arrive early: Some of the very best winemakers travel from all over the world to come to the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter – maximise your chances of getting time with them by arriving at the Landmark Hotel early.
- Make a bee line for the Decanter World Wine Awards stand in the Marble Ballroom which will be showcasing 43 Gold, Platinum and Best in Show winners from this year’s competition – a real treat for fine wine lovers.
- Front-row masterclass seats: Going to one of our magnificent Decanter Fine Wine Encounter masterclasses? A queue will begin to form down the side of the Landmark lounge area from around 20 minutes before the start of the class. Tables fill up from the front first, so planning ahead will give you a better chance of a good seat.
- Social media: Tweet or share a picture on Instagram with the #DecanterFWE hashtag to appear on our live coverage screen and on on Decanter.com. Not only will you inspire others, you’ll be able to see the highlights of your fellow tasters.
- Notes: It helps to make notes on the wines you taste and particularly the wines that blow your mind. You’ll thank us when choosing dinner party wines further down the line.
- Discovery Theatres:We have a limited number of Discovery Theatre tickets still available. These are a series of informal tutored tastings and are all hosted by top wine producing names, experts and pioneers. They will add an extra dimension to your experience and leave you feeling like a connoisseur.If you’ve already bought tickets we look forward to seeing you there.