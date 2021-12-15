Best wine gifts for Christmas 2021: A Decanter guide

If you’re still on the hunt for presents, see these great wine gifts selected by the Decanter team for Christmas 2021, covering a wide range of budgets and options.

Best wine gifts for Christmas 2021

Waste Cork Wine Cooler

During the production of wine corks, some 25% of the raw material is wasted. This innovative wine cooler, designed in collaboration with London-based architecture practice Mowat & Company, repurposes the cork waste by shaping and sealing cork particles with natural oils – without affecting the insulating properties of the cork.

Christmas In a Can Taster Kit

Price: £14.99



Available at: The Copper Crew



The perfect stocking filler for those concerned about the carbon footprint of heavy wine bottles. Packs include one 250ml can each of South African Chenin Blanc, rosé and Merlot. Alternatively, customers can build their own box full of their favourite cans. Cans, delivery box and tape are all completely recyclable.

Personalised Grapevine Crate

Price: £52



Available at: The Gluttonous Gardener



Presented in a smart, personalised crate, there are two varieties of vine – one white (usually Phoenix) and one red (usually Muscat Bleu) – specially chosen for their ability to thrive in the unpredictable British climate, and to produce a harvest within a few seasons, the company says. The vines may be grown in large pots, and full care instructions are included.

Gusbourne Estate wine tour

Price: £95



Available at: Gusbourne



Kent-based English sparkling estate Gusbourne offers a range of vineyard tours and tastings at different price levels. The Estate Tour offers an afternoon at the estate and includes a tasting of rare releases and limited-edition bottlings, paired with a seasonal three-course lunch.

Home Cocktail Bible, by Olly Smith

Beautifully designed, and written in Olly Smith’s usual bright and breezy style, this contains more than 200 cocktail recipes, divided by type of spirit. You’ll also find information on essential spirits, syrups, mixers and kit.

Wine ‘Condom’ stoppers

Price: £22.33 for a set of six

Available at: Amazon.co.uk | Also available on in the US Amazon.com



Protect your Pinot! These reusable Wine Condoms are certainly a different take on the traditional wine stopper. Simply open the package and roll it over the top of the bottle. This would make a funny novelty addition to the gift of a bottle.

British Kir Royale Gift Set

Price: £48



Available at: Harvey Nichols



Mix your own version of this classic cocktail, invented by the French, and refined by the British. The gift box contains a bottle of Harvey Nichols English Sparkling Brut – made for the retailer by Digby Fine English – and a bottle of Harvey Nichols Crème de Cassis.

The Original Pick-Me-Up Hangover Cure

DR Harris & Co, renowned chemist and perfumer on St James’s Street since 1790, has released a newly formulated version of The Original Pick-Me-Up, reputedly a tried and tested hangover cure, in partnership with Bob’s Bitters. The bitters can be used to prepare the classic hangover cure or added to a wide variety of cocktails and long drinks.

Key flavours include gentian, clove and cardamom, along with new ingredients, such as ginger, milk thistle, ginseng, calamus root and Regent’s Park honey. Also available in gift sets.

Le Creuset Wine Cooler Sleeve

Store this in the freezer, and it will chill a bottle from room temperature in 20 minutes. Or if the wine was chilled to start, this should keep it cold for hours. A great addition to a backpack for picnics. It’s available in black or volcanic orange at John Lewis in the UK, or in several colours via Amazon in the US.

The gift of a cellar

Price: From £2,500



Available at: Berry Bros & Rudd



Looking to go big this Christmas? Gift the oenophile in your life an experience they’ll never forget. Fine wine and spirits merchant Berry Bros & Rudd’s package comes in three tiers, at £2,500, £5,000 or £10,000. The recipient will receive a bottle of mature wine in a wooden case to open on Christmas Day, along with an invitation to meet a fine wine specialist at Berry’s historic home on London’s St James’s Street.

Over a glass of fine wine amid three centuries of vinous history, the recipient will discuss their cellar and wines to include in their new collection. With a portfolio of world-class producers and access to both mature and en primeur fine wine, this is a gift that will set recipients on a journey that could last them a lifetime.

Wine Cork Letters

Price: £26-£40



Available at: Uncommon Goods



Stumped about what to do with your wine corks from favourite bottles? Why not turn them into a personalised display? Select a letter, a pair of initials, or even spell a word. This gift comes with custom supports for mounting.

Dom Perignon Rosé 2006 – Lady Gaga limited edition

Price: £350

Available at: The Champagne Company



A collaboration between Lady Gaga and Dom Pérignon, this signed limited-edition release celebrates creative freedom. Dom Pérignon Rosé 2006 was rated 96 points by expert Yohan Castaing, who recently tasted it for Decanter Premium. DP Blanc de Blancs 2010 is also available in the same series.

Le Nez du Vin Masterkit 54

A brilliant educational tool for any wine lover looking to develop their tasting expertise, this 54-aroma kit with a guide book will help train your sense of smell. An extra €20 gets the games, too: Aroma Race and Wine Route challenge players’ ability to identify and memorise aromas, and match them with world wines.

Quinta do Vesuvio Private Visit

Price: €250-€300 (£210-£255) per person; children €50

Available at: Quinta do Vesuvio



Iconic Douro: for the first time, Symington Family Estates is offering a private day visit to this working estate. Tour the winery, cellars and vineyards, before enjoying a tutored tasting and lunch on the river-view terrace.

California Wine Jigsaw Puzzle

The Golden State’s main wine-producing regions and grape varieties, in 1,000 pieces. The range of puzzles available also includes Italy, France, Spain, South Africa, Portugal and Scotland (for whisky). For every item sold, the company plants one tree and makes a donation to improve global access to safe drinking water.

The World of Wine Quiz Book

Price: £11.99



Available at: Amazon.co.uk | Also available on Amazon.com ($16.91)

Test, then boost, your wine knowledge with this clever book. Dip into the 100 quizzes (10 questions each), then refer to the amplified answers section for a ‘mini wine course’. Published by Fairbanks King Books.

Decanter at Home event tickets

Price: Masterclass tickets start from £45



Available exclusively at: Decanter



Join Decanter any time that suits you until 10 January 2022 for our exciting new virtual event, featuring masterclasses from leading producers in Bordeaux, Burgundy, Piedmont, California and more.

Masterclass tickets come with wine samples so you can taste along at home. You can also buy a view-only ticket that will include all masterclasses, as well as specially curated videos, including interviews, insider tips and behind-the-scenes content.

Riedel ‘O’ Wine Tumbler for Pinot Noir / Nebbiolo

Price: £27.50 for a set of two (excluding shipping)

Available: Riedel



Bring out the complex, aromatic flavours of your Pinot or Nebbiolo with these innovative stemless glasses. Crafted from fine crystal, they are easy to use, wash and store.

Coravin Sparkling System

Are you hoping to make that Christmas fizz last until New Year? Launched in October, the Coravin Sparkling Wine Preservation System is the only universal solution to preserve sparkling wines for two weeks, the company says.

The system pairs a secure, universal-fit stopper with a handheld charging unit to maintain sparkling wine’s carbonation level between pours.

The Wine Society Membership

Price: £40

Available at: The Wine Society



This lifetime membership is the gift that keeps on giving. The Wine Society was recently named Outstanding Retailer of the Year at the Decanter Retailer Awards 2021, but you can’t buy wine from The Wine Society without being a member.

The one-off cost of £40 includes a voucher for £20 towards the recipient’s first order.

The contents of this gift guide first appeared in Decanter magazine’s December 2021 issue.

Related articles