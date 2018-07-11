We've searched the web for some of the best wine waistcoats, inspired by England manager Gareth Southgate.

Best wine waistcoats for the World Cup 2018

England manager Gareth Southgate has brought the waistcoat back in to fashion, after being seen on the touchline wearing a navy blue one from Marks & Spencer for each of the World Cup 2018 England matches.

If you want to follow suit for the England vs Croatia match this evening, we’ve rounded up our favourite wine-themed ones – for either yourself, or your bottle…

Why not wear a waistcoat inspired by some of the wine classics, while you watch the match this evening?

A sharp waistcoat with a matching bow-tie, packed with a pattern of wine bottles and glasses.

If you don’t fancy wearing the waistcoat yourself, find one for your bottle instead.

Another smart look for your favourite bottle of wine – also available in navy blue to match Southgate’s style.

For a more subtle nod to your love of wine, go for this Burgundy-coloured option from Southgate-approved, Marks & Spencer.

If you’re from the UK, will you be drinking English wine to support the team? Or perhaps you’d rather have a Croatian Plavac Mali or a French rosé. Let us know what your world cup wine is…