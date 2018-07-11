Best wine waistcoats for the World Cup 2018

We've searched the web for some of the best wine waistcoats, inspired by England manager Gareth Southgate.

TAGS:

Best wine waistcoats for the World Cup 2018

England manager Gareth Southgate has brought the waistcoat back in to fashion, after being seen on the touchline wearing a navy blue one from Marks & Spencer for each of the World Cup 2018 England matches.

If you want to follow suit for the England vs Croatia match this evening, we’ve rounded up our favourite wine-themed ones – for either yourself, or your bottle…

wine waistcoat

Can you spot some of your favourite bottles in this waistcoat? Credit: eBay

Why not wear a waistcoat inspired by some of the wine classics, while you watch the match this evening?

US$ 19.99 eBay

 

waistcoat

A dapper look of wine bottles and glasses. Credit: eBay

A sharp waistcoat with a matching bow-tie, packed with a pattern of wine bottles and glasses.

  US$ 139.50 eBay

 

waistcoat

Give your wine bottles the waistcoat look. Credit: eBay

If you don’t fancy wearing the waistcoat yourself, find one for your bottle instead.

  £6.50 eBay

 

wine waistcoat

Another option for your wine bottle. Credit: eBay

Another smart look for your favourite bottle of wine – also available in navy blue to match Southgate’s style.

  £7.95 eBay

waistcoat

From the original trend setter, Marks & Spencer. Credit: Marks & Spencer

For a more subtle nod to your love of wine, go for this Burgundy-coloured option from Southgate-approved, Marks & Spencer.

£29.50 Marks & Spencer

If you’re from the UK, will you be drinking English wine to support the team? Or perhaps you’d rather have a Croatian Plavac Mali or a French rosé. Let us know what your world cup wine is…

See also: Decanter’s World Cup wine quiz