Photo highlights: Bordeaux 2019 in bottle

See photo highlights from Decanter's Bordeaux 2019 in bottle tastings that took place between November 2021 and January 2022.
Georgie Hindle Georgie Hindle

See a selection of candid photos taken during the Bordeaux 2019 in-bottle tastings in which more than 800 wines were sampled and rated for Decanter.

Pictures were taken of large appellation-specific tastings, consultant tastings and individual estate tastings spanning both the Left and Right bank and covering red, white and sweet styles.

See also: Bordeaux 2019 in bottle: overview plus top-scoring wines

Image credit: Georgie Hindle
Tasting the JP Moueix range in Libourne including the Decanter April 2022 cover star Château Bélair-Monange

Image credit: Georgie Hindle
Tasting the Pauillac Grands Crus Classés 1855 first and second wines at Château Pédesclaux

Image credit: Georgie Hindle
Tasting the St-Estèphe Grands Crus Classés 1855 first and second wines at Château Montrose

Image credit: Georgie Hindle
Tasting the St-Julien Grands Crus Classés 1855 first and second wines at Château Branaire Ducru

Image credit: Georgie Hindle
Tasting the Margaux Grands Crus Classés 1855 first and second wines at Château Durfort-Vivens

Image credit: Georgie Hindle
Tasting the dry white wines made by Sauternes & Barsac Grands Crus Classés 1855 estates at Château Climens

Image credit: Georgie Hindle
Tasting the sweet wines made by Sauternes & Barsac Grands Crus Classés 1855 estates at Château Climens

Image credit: Georgie Hindle
Tasting the St-Emilon Grand Cru wines at Château Larmande

Image credit: Georgie Hindle
Tasting the Domaine Clarence Dillon range at Château La Mission Haut-Brion

Image credit: Georgie Hindle
One of the wines of the vintage, Château Les Carmes Haut-Brion

Image credit: Georgie Hindle
Pétrus 2019

Image credit: Georgie Hindle
Château Cheval Blanc's first and second wine

Image credit: Georgie Hindle
Château Margaux's first second and third wines

Image credit: Georgie Hindle
Tasting almost 200 wines supplied by Dourthe négociant at Château Belgrave

Image credit: Georgie Hindle
Château L'Evangile's first and second wine

Image credit: Georgie Hindle
Château Lafleur's range of wines in Pomerol and neighbouring appellations

Image credit: Georgie Hindle
The full Clarence Dillon range of wines including Château Haut-Brion

Image credit: Georgie Hindle
The tasting room at Château Mouton-Rothschild

Image credit: Georgie Hindle
Tasting the Château Lafite first and second wines plus Château Rieussec

Image credit: Georgie Hindle
Château Leoville Las Cases

Image credit: Georgie Hindle
The range of wines at Château Mouton Rothschild

Image credit: Georgie Hindle
Vieux Château Certan's first and second wine

Image credit: Georgie Hindle
Château Figeac's first and second wine

Image credit: Georgie Hindle
Tasting Château Le Pin 2019 in the cellar with Alexandre Thienpont

Image credit: Georgie Hindle
Tasting over 100 wines from Graves at the Syndicat Viticole des Graves

Image credit: Georgie Hindle
Tasting the range of wines from Rolland consultants in Pomerol

Image credit: Georgie Hindle
Château Pavie's wines

Image credit: Georgie Hindle
Château Beauregard and Petit-Village's range of wines

Image credit: Georgie Hindle
Château Haut-Brion's range of wines

Image credit: Georgie Hindle
Château Smith Haut Lafitte's 2019s

Image credit: Georgie Hindle
More than 150 wines at Rolland consultants in Pomerol

